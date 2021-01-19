After another lengthy discussion about the need for and funding of a fire marshal position, the International Falls City Council tonight agreed on a 3-2 vote to hire top candidate Jared Baldwin, and offer Mike Gedde the subsequently vacated firefighter engineer position in the Fire Department.
No votes were cast by Councilors Walt Buller and Joe Krause.
Buller said he agreed for the need to inspect rental units for safety, but wanted to consider using existing resources and staff to do the jobs associated with the position.
Krause who reversed his stand on the position since September, said it's unfair to take 26 percent of the cost to fund the position from rental licensing fees when just two of 19 listed duties pertain to renters.
The council agreed unanimously to offer the firefighter engineer position, vacated with the hire of Baldwin, to Gedde.