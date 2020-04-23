The International Falls City Council this week rejected in an unanimous vote the idea of allowing chickens within the city.
Most councilors said they heard opposition from residents, while Councilor Chelsea Nelson said she'd heard from people favoring allowing chickens in the city, after it was proposed April 6.
Mayor Harley Droba said he's polled the city's department heads who cited a variety of reasons said they did not support allowing chickens in the city.
And while Droba said he was not opposed to the idea, he was opposed to the reason it was brought forward: A couple weeks of egg shortages at local grocery stores.
Other councilors agreed it is not wise to react to individual and perhaps short-term situations by enacting ordinances. Droba wondered if the council approved a chicken ordinance whether residents might ask for it to be revoked a few months in the future. Now, he said, it appears eggs are in good supply locally.
One resident who contacted the mayor recalled why the council eliminated the chicken ordinance years ago: They attracted rats, Droba said.
Councilor Joe Krause, who raised the issue earlier following a call from a resident, said that resident was the only call he'd received in favor of allowing chickens in the city, but he had multiple calls opposing it.
However, he said he may resurrect the idea in the future.
Other business
The council also Monday unanimously agreed to amend an emergency ordinance to immediately allow the sale of deli items and self-serve beverage sites.
The council March 28 required only prepackaged food be sold by groceries stores, delis, convenience stores, and gas stations. It also ordered that the public have no access to open-air unpackaged items, and no access to self-serve beverages, such as soda fountains or coffee pots.
The council amended the emergency ordinance, to take effect immediately, to allow the sale of deli items and to allow self-serve beverages.
Droba said people have asked for revision to access to deli items and to self service beverages for good reason. He said the local grocery stores had already begun to put in place measures to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus by requiring employees to wear masks and placing on the floor of aisles directional arrows to help people stay a distance from one another while shopping.
In addition he said self-serve coffee and soda fountains will be allowed because requiring the attendant to fill cups could encourage people to gather at the service counter while they wait.
Droba said more people seem to be taking the stay-at-home order seriously and more are wearing face masks.
Also related to the pandemic, the council approved a request from Koochiching Technology Initiative to reallocated about $17,000 of a Blandin Foundation grant to support COVID-19 pandemic initiatives.
The council also approved a May 18 bond sale to issue $5.74 million general obligation bonds to fund public improvement projects this year and next, including the city's share of the Highway 53 reconstruction project.
In addition, the council approved a municipal advisory service agreement with Northland Securities, Minneapolis. George Eilertson, of the firm, told the council the interest rates are good now, and the bonds will mature in 2032.
The council also Monday:
- Heard the first reading of an amendment to city ordinances to increase the lawful age from 18 to 21 to purchase tobacco and electronic nicotine delivery systems. The action puts the city inline with federal changes made last summer. The ordinance becomes effect when published in the legal newspaper.
- Heard the second and final reading of an amendment to city ordinances that would shorten to seven days blight time lines and make violations a misdemeanor in the enforcement processes.
- Heard the second and final reading of a amendment to city ordinances shortening the time frames for inspection and enforcement for blighted buildings.
- Accepted a $4,910 quote from DH Wireless for portable data network and other equipment for the Chemical Assessment Team, with $36 per month to the company, to allow the team to have live connections with other resources, especially when no cellphone coverage is available at a site.
- Accepted a $57,867 quote from Alex Air Apparatus for self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, compressor, other equipment, and labor to modify the fill station trailer. Fire Chief Adam Mannausau told the council the quote was the most expensive among three received, because it allows the existing fill station to be moved to other sites in an emergency.
- Approved licenses for on-sale liquor, Sunday liquor, off-sale liquor, restaurant, juke box and pool table for Tony Cole and Terry ?? for "On the Rocks, LLC" at