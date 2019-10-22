The International Falls City Council Monday agreed to a road closure that paves the way for a holiday parade Nov. 29, also known as Black Friday.
The council, upon request of Andrea Pastor, approved the needed road closures and use of Smokey Bear Park for the "Home for the Holidays Community Parade" and associated events, reports city Administrator Ken Anderson.
The council heard from Pastor that local business groups and hospital staff have begun preparations for the annual parade, previously called the 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas Parade, and hosted by the International Falls Chamber of Commerce. The commerce has discontinued that parade as cuts were made by the council to the chamber's 2019 contract, following the need to make budget reductions.
The new parade is expected to take place at 6 p.m., with roads closed for set up along Second Avenue at 5:30.
Following the parade other attractions including hot beverages at Smokey Bear Park, as well as the possibility of sleigh rides and music of some type, and food offerings.
In addition, a bonfire at the park may include the Veterans of Foreign Wars flag retirement ceremony. The Falls Fire Department and first responders may at that time conduct a toy drive.
Fireworks, launched next to the park, will take place at 7:30, with roads reopening at 8.
Anderson noted that Mayor Harley Droba stated that the Falls Recreation Commission has budgeted in 2019 up to $2,000 for non-athletic activities, which the group may tap into. In addition, Droba said the commission has planned to include a float in the parade.
Also Monday, the council approved a five-year capital improvement plan and priorities for public infrastructure projects, as prepared by the engineering firm Widseth Smith and Nolting, Anderson said.
He noted that Droba pointed out the plan has been four years in the making and started with conducting a road condition study follow by study and analysis of underground sewer and water mains. He said some sewer lines still must be photographed as part of the study.
The plan shows that a large amount of money is needed to stay on schedule and follow through with the targets established, Anderson said.
Droba pointed out that the plan calls for the city to fix roads before they are broken down and unserviceable, and does not address roads already broken.
Anderson said that completing the plan is a monumental task, and now with the studies finished and sales and use tax funds generated since the start of October, the city may still issue up to $6 million for construction.
Other business
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance that amends the code to change zoning within portions of the city's business park, along 22nd Street, from public to commercial, based on existing and future development plans. The change is not effective until the time the city approves the final plat for the subdivision and it is recorded, noted Anderson.
- Tabled until the next meeting appointment of a mayor pro tem, who would serve when the mayor is unavailable to allow for a full council discussion. Councilor Walt Buller was not present Monday.
- Approved numerous internal and other committee appointments.
- Authorized a letter of intent to Arrowhead Regional Development Commission to participate in the federal 2024 Transportation Alternatives program. Anderson said the city has considered establishing a trail from the end of Seventh Street to Highway 53 to connect with a Koochiching County trail running east on Highway 11, as well as a sidewalk from Highway 53 to 11th Street as a part of the Safe Routes to School.
- Authorized the pursuit of $50,000 as a part of the federal disaster grant funding for assistance in purchasing a new ambulance in 2020.
- Agreed to continue to be a member of an opioid class action suit, led by the state of Ohio.