Customers are now allowed to pick up food in the lobby of a restaurant in International Falls.
The International Falls City Council Monday lifted an emergency order put in place about seven weeks ago that prohibited customers from entering buildings to pick up take out food orders, instead requiring curbside delivery.
The order was put in place in an effort to keep people from congregating and conversing, and possibly spreading coronavirus while waiting in small areas for take out food.
A proposal to delete the order earlier this month failed on a split vote, with one councilor absent.
Councilors agreed Monday that it made sense to lift the order since Gov. Tim Walz's stay at home order expired that day, allowing retail businesses to open, provided they have preparedness plans in place.