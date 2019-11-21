The International Falls City Council Tuesday approved a variance request that paves the way for construction of a new hotel complex along Highway 53.
The council, meeting very briefly in special session, acted on the recommendation of the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals and Adjustments, which earlier in the day found the proposed use and improvements acceptable.
Zoning board commissioners Julie Ehrman, Clint Chase, Paul Nevanen and Michael Klaphake, recommended the council approve the request by developers I Falls Group LLC to allow a building height of 55 feet in the C-2B commercial zoning district, a variance from the 35 feet height maximum allowed in the city’s ordinances.
I Falls Group LLC propose to develop a Best Western Plus along Highway 53 at Memorial Drive. The hotel is expected to include a restaurant and lounge, meeting room, fitness center and pool facility.
The developers have also requested the city improve the now dirt Pleasant Avenue with pavement, and asked the city to work with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to design a more gentle turn off Highway 53 to Memorial Drive. In addition, the developers have asked Minnesota Power to remove or bury power lines across their access on Memorial Drive.
Monday meeting
Meanwhile, the council at its regular meeting Monday heard from Ann Thompson, of the Holiday Parade committee, who asked the council to appoint two members to lead the parade by carrying a banner recognizing former Mayor Bob Anderson, who died unexpectedly in September.
Some councilors, however, have committed to ride other floats, while others said they would be out of the community for the parade.
Administrator Ken Anderson, who said he would have been honored to take part, but will be out of town, said he would ask city staff to carry the banner, which has been donated by Coca-Cola Bottling.
Falls Mayor Harley Droba, appointed after the former mayor’s death, said this time of year was Mayor Anderson’s favorite time, and he and other councilors were pleased that he would be honored.
Thompson also noted that the former mayor’s wife Carol, and other family members, will be involved in the parade, likely leading the parade behind the banner.
The council Monday also:
Awarded on a 4-1 vote a $14,750 low bid from Taylor’s Plumbing and Heating, and waived permit fees, to conduct work on two furnaces and air conditioning units at the city-owned Koochiching County Senior Center. Councilor Leon Ditsch voted no, saying a $15,495 bid from Shannon’s Plumbing and Heating seemed more comprehensive.
Approved an addendum to a lease between the city and senior center which allows the city to hire a contractor to install improvements and pay the initial up-front costs. As a result, councilors agreed to suspend paying the senior center its annual payment of $2,000 until the costs of the improvements are reimbursed, expected in about seven years.