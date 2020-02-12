The Ranier mayor this week said he hopes to set a public meeting soon to discuss parking plans on the city's main street.
Mayor Dennis Wagner Tuesday said he has contacted a survey firm to draft conceptual drawings for the project, which includes west Main Street, and will hopefully have them by next week. If the timeline goes as planned, Wagner is hopeful the council can set a date and time for a public meeting when it meets for its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Anybody who wants to, can review the conceptual drawings and make comments accordingly,” Wagner said of the future meeting.
Ranier resident Paul Jones said he's hoping for full transparency as plans are made.
Wagner said public meetings allow anybody affected to attend and offer input. He also explained once the design is set, it will be passed on to Widseth Smith Nolting, an engineering firm, which is working with Koochiching County on the parking plan for County Road 20, or east Main Street. Wagner said there are several steps in the process, including financing options.
“Right now the ball is rolling and those drawings should be in hand by next week,” he said. “We want it to be as quick as we can.”
The mayor also said he's gathering as much information about the project as he can in an effort to answer questions at the public meeting.
Other business
The council also said it intends to offer its support when it meets next Wednesday for designation of Voyageurs National Park as a "Dark Sky Park" by the International Dark-Sky Association.
Voyageurs National Park, supported by its advocacy group Voyageurs National Park Association, has launched an initiative for the designation which aims to reduce light pollution and protect the night sky.
Megan Bond, VNPA Board member, told the council Tuesday that the designation attracts tourism and offers opportunities for other programs.
“It's basically just to show that we have beautiful dark skies and minimal light pollution,” Bond said, adding the letter of support is all she is looking for from the council.
Other local businesses are signing on to offer support and she will also request the same from the International Falls City Council.
The council commended Ranier Municipal Liquor Store manager Jenn Seegert on keeping the business' operating costs comparable to last year, but showing a much larger profit.
The operating statement for the month of January had a net profit of $9,770, much higher than January 2019's profit of $516.