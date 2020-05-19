International Falls City Council has joined with the Town of Fort Frances in proclaiming June to be 2020 Pride Month, following a request from Borderland Pride.
The council took action Monday approving a resolution and encouraging its citizens “to reflect and work together on equality, acceptance, and inclusion for all people throughout the year.”
Meanwhile, Borderland Pride has launched its “Pride Lives Here!” campaign. Borderland Pride and its sponsor are encouraging all area residents to showcase their “sense of Pride and inclusion through window displays, lawn decor, social media content, and other creative rainbow displays throughout the month of June,” recognized internationally as Pride Month, said a news release.
Throughout the month of June, residents are asked to share photos of their homes, families, or staff celebrating Pride. Photos can be emailed to borderlandpride@gmail.com.
Pride 2020 will be observed under the constraints of social distancing. Further safe celebrations will be announced in the weeks ahead, and posted on the Borderland Pride Facebook page.
vBorderland Pride is the LGBTQ2 organization for the Rainy River District in northwestern Ontario and Koochiching County. LGBTQ2A stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, and two-spirit community and their straight allies.