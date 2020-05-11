International Falls City Council rejected on a split vote last week a proposal to loosen restrictions on local businesses that may be more stringent than the state's restrictions.
A special meeting scheduled to discuss back-to-work plans for each city department was expanded to include a lengthy discussion about the city's business restrictions.
Mayor Harley Droba and Councilor Leon Ditsch voted no, Councilors Joe Krause and Walt Buller voted yes, Councilor Chelsea Nelson was absent.
The council is expected to address the issue at its regular meeting May 18, when Gov. Tim Walz's stay at home order, which pertains to the business restrictions, will expire, although they could be extended as well.
At issue: Restrictions placed earlier on businesses that have face-to-face interaction with customers and allowing them only to offer curbside business.
Councilor Joe Krause proposed allowing the stores to open, while continuing to practice social distancing guidelines. He said the city's restrictions are more stringent than the state's order.
The state has been using a phased-in plan for opening the economy: allowed essential workers to continue on, followed by granting permission to non-customer-facing businesses to reopen. Some customer-facing industries have partially reopened with curbside pick-up and delivery options, but non-essential, customer-facing business have remained shuttered since March 16.
April 30, Walz announced he would extend store closures that took effect in March to May 18, two weeks later than previously planned. At that time, about 44 people across the state had been charged between March and late April with violating the orders to stay home or for restaurants and bars to cease dine-in service, say media reports.
The council earlier amended its emergency order, which restored the ability for restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores and delis to sell open air packages and to sell self-serve beverages.
Krause got support from International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President Tricia Heibel, who said local businesses are hurting.
But Droba said the city's actions have been put in place to keep people safe. He said all restaurants, but one, in the city have modified their practices limiting their business to offering curbside. Other businesses could also do that, he said.
"What we have done is proactive, before the state we went to curbside and didn't allow customers to come into the business," he said, adding downtown businesses have the opportunity to open up to do curbside.
Heibel said the unprecedented situation in the world has forced businesses to do the best they can to get through it, noting the $10,000 loan assistance for small businesses - if they can get it - is a "little Band aid."
She asked if the city was ready to police people.
The chamber has resources to offer businesses that would support their preparedness plans, and she noted business owners would take care to protect their staff and customers.
Kraus said he wondered if police officers are now pulling vehicles over to ask their drivers if what they are doing is necessary, or essential. And he said people are coming into contact with one another at grocery stores, which he said are packed.
Given the small number of cases - at that time one - in the community per capita, he said he was unsure it was smart to be more restrictive than the governor's order.
Buller said businesses would need to honor the guidance for limiting people inside their businesses, as well as practice social distancing.
He said the businesses, similar to city departments, must be policed by their owners, such as department supervisors will police their employees to ensure they are following guidelines.
Heibel said as businesses are allowed to open, they will decide if they can operate under the requirements, and some may choose to wait to open.
Krause said 20 minutes in a grocery store or open retailer to gather what is needed may be more of a risk for potential exposure than coming into a businesses for 10 minutes to pick up something at the counter.
Droba said his concern lies more in that customers will gather and converse with each other and staff while waiting at counters for food or other items to be picked up.
Ditsch said he, too, is concerned about adding to the risk of exposure by opening up more businesses in the city. The community has a lot of vulnerable people, including elderly, who are concerned about their health, and while they may not go into the stores, others around them may. He pointed to Grand Rapids, abut 120 miles south, where the number of positive cases have been multiplying daily.
"It's a matter of time before that happens here, and I don't want to promote that," he said.
Meanwhile the council discussed and accepted each of four department COVID-19 preparedness plans, which details how city employees will be screened for symptoms and schedules changed to limit exposure to one another.
Droba asked why Public Works Department staff riding in vehicles together would be required to face masks when ambulance and police would not be.
Fire Chief Adam Mannausau, who also serves as ambulance chief, said those workers have different screening protocol and wearing face masks could interfere with emergency radio communications and sight while driving.