Will there be a fire marshal in International Falls?
The question was sort of answered Monday.
Money for the salary is included in the 2021 budget approved Monday, and yet questions about the need versus the cost loomed at the last Falls City Council meeting of the year.
The council Monday, in the second of three meetings that day, approved its 2021 levy that will collect 1.7 percent more from property taxpayers than this year, with a no vote by an outgoing councilor.
Councilor Brian Briggs voted no to the levy, saying there should be no increase from taxpayers in 2021 following a year that saw most businesses and residents suffer financially because of COVID-19 restrictions and worries. He said he would only approve a levy with no increase.
He pointed to money he said could be used in the budget to avoid a 1.7 percent increase in collection of property tax, and pointed to funding the fire marshal position as well as making no cuts to annual funding to Backus Community Center and the Koochiching Museums.
Briggs said it is not fair that most residents, businesses, organizations and government departments in the community have taken cuts to their income, but BCC and the museums will be funded by the city at the same level as last year.
While the council approved the levy on a 4-1 vote, and the budget unanimously, coming to agreement on whether to hire someone to fill a job created a few months ago wasn't easy.
Fire marshal
In the end, the council did not approve hiring top candidate Jared Baldwin for the fire marshal position, but agreed unanimously to offer a firefighter engineer job, now held by Baldwin, to top candidate Mike Gedde.
The council agreed that Gedde should be told that Baldwin may or may not move into the fire marshal position, which could mean that Gedde would be laid off should Baldwin not change jobs.
A special closed session prior to the regular meeting resulted in no revisions to the fire marshal job description, and the council later did not accept a recommendation from the Fire Civil Service Commission, and Fire Chief Adam Mannausau, to hire top candidate Baldwin.
Meanwhile, city Administrator Ken Anderson said he would follow up with the League of Minnesota Cities for a review of Baldwin's medical issues to ensure he is able to perform the duties included in the marshal description
The council Sept. 8 approved the marshal job description. Duties for the job surround enforcement of rental requirements and blight ordinances.
The position is to be funded by city rental license and inspection fees, but Briggs, who opposes filling the position, said the fees have not been developed yet.
Councilor Walt Buller also said the license fees that pay for the job must be finalized first.
"How do we know that will raise $60,000?" asked Briggs. "Nothing is finalized on how to fund the position."
Instead, Briggs urged the council to tighten up blight rules to ensure that blight issues are corrected, and consider hiring contractors to handle blight. "You don't need a fire marshal to do it," Briggs said.
Councilor Leon Ditsch, who has pushed blight issues, agreed with Briggs, adding a system is in place, but failing.
He, at points in the meeting, urged more enforcement of blight ordinances and criminal prosecution for those who do not correct issues.
City Attorney Steve Shermoen assured the council he would move forward with prosecution when appropriate cases are brought to him, but added the courts may not move as quickly as councilors would like.
At his last meeting on the council, Briggs noted he won't be there to help explain the council's actions. He was appointed to fill out the remaining term of former Councilor Chelsea Nelson, which ends this year.
"What happens in two years from now, when the blight issues are fixed?" he asked. "You don't hire a long-term position to handle a maybe short-term problem."
Meanwhile, Droba told the council the licensing rental fees must be determined at the first committee meeting in the new year, adding his goal is to have the plan developed and in place by July.