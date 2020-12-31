The International Falls City Council will meet in special session Thursday to discuss two agenda items: the separation of a city employee; and whether the council wants to consider seeking proposals for a city attorney.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at the Falls Municipal Building and via remote access.
The second item to be discussed involving a city employee is expected to be closed, provided it is allowed under Minnesota law.
Mayor Harley Droba told The Journal he called the special meeting on Monday to handle two issues.
"The first is an item that I feel needs to be addressed before the regular meeting," which is scheduled for Monday.
The council is expected to appoint a city attorney at the organizational meeting Jan. 4.
"Because of the odd circumstance that the City Attorney (Steve Shermoen) is the brother of Judge (Jerrod) Shermoen, International Falls’ criminal cases will not be heard from the local judge," Droba said. "Although this is a problem for the court system, I am concerned that it may cause residents time delays trying to get their cases heard. The council has budgeted funds for a replacement of the city attorney in late 2021 as he had indicated it was his last year. This recently has changed and the city attorney has requested a two year appointment. I want to know the direction of the council before the organizational meeting. I would love the opportunity to call my city councilors and ask how they feel about such things but that is a violation of the open meeting law."
Shermoen told The Journal it is not his desire to step aside from the position.