A committee of the Ranier City Council Tuesday agreed to recommend to the full council adoption of the 2020 budget and property tax levy.
The city's state-required Truth in Taxation hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17, after which the council in regular session is expected to adopt the final budget and levy.
The Ranier City Council set in November the preliminary 2020 levy from $9,000 to $11,000 less than collected in 2019. The city collected $244,000 from property owners in 2019.
The Truth in Taxation hearings, which take place between late November and late December, are an opportunity for property owners to provide input to local leaders on their proposed levy and on how they are proposing to spend tax dollars. The meetings are required for cities with populations over 500, counties, school districts, regional library authorities, and metropolitan taxing districts.
After input from citizens, levies can be set lower, but not higher, than preliminary levies. Local governments must set their final 2020 property tax levies by Dec. 30.
Property owners sometimes confuse the December meetings held by the county, cities and school districts with meetings scheduled in June, when they may discuss the valuation and classifications of their individual properties' assessments
Discussion at the December Truth in Taxation hearings is limited by state law to budget and levy discussions.
Meanwhile, the committee agreed to recommend council approval Dec. 17 of the November Ranier Municipal Liquor Store operating statement, which showed a net profit of $2,839 compared to a net loss of $519 in November 2018. Year to date profits are $49,304 compared to a 2018 net profit of $26,414, reported Jenn Seegert, liquor store manager.
Mayor Dennis Wagner said he was pleased with the year to date progress showing a near doubling of the net profit from 2018 to 2019.
He asked Seegert whether a Minnesota State Lottery machine placed in the store this summer was lessening pull-tab sales benefiting the Ranier Recreation Club. Seegert said there seems to be no impact to pull-tab sales.
Seegert noted the organizer of the annual boot hockey tournament, held as a part of Icebox Days, has stepped down, and she's begun to look for someone else who would organize it this year.
The committee also agreed to recommend the council offer free cab rides from the liquor store from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 20, when the liquor store's annual Tom and Jerry Party is scheduled.
The committee will recommend the council support designation of County Road 144, also known as the Moonlight Rock Road, as a county state aid highway. Koochiching County Board took similar action Dec. 3. Wagner said the change should result in road improvements.
During an open forum, Paul Jones asked about the status of a petition about parking for Main Street residents, which Wagner said had been withdrawn following discussions. Jones suggested such discussions be held "on the record" for transparency.
Wagner said he would bring ideas about parking forward for review at a future meeting.