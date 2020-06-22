Owners of unlicensed or inoperable vehicles in International Falls may face criminal prosecution if they fail to make corrections called for in city ordinances.
The International Falls City Council last week authorized proceeding with criminal prosecution for vehicles which are not moved from property within seven days after receiving proper notice and service.
Administrator Ken Anderson said notice is typically posted at the property on which the ordinance violation occurs, and is mailed to the owner of the vehicle.
City Attorney Steve Shermoen said the council has a number of options to consider if it chooses to criminally prosecute people who don't comply with the notice ordering correction of the ordinance violation.
A court conviction of the ordinance violation would be considered a misdemeanor. That means it has the potential for a jail sentence, he said. And while jail is not the goal, knowing it is a potential sentence could be a motivating factor for reaching the city's ultimate goal: Convincing people to get the vehicles moved off property, and in compliance with the city's blight ordinances.
Prior to the June 15 meeting, councilors had been sent a city blight enforcement report, which included more than five pages of property listings on which blight correction processes have been initiated or completed.
Of the 139 violations listed, about 59 have some type of inoperable or unlicensed vehicle, snowmobile, all terrain, or other type of vehicle violation.
Councilor Leon Ditsch, for whom correcting blight in the city was a campaign issue, said the city has been doing pretty good on blight, but must do better.
"This is a step forward," he said of the council's authorization of criminal prosecution.
Notices for violations of the section of the ordinance that covers inoperable and unlicensed vehicles will come through Shermoen's office, after investigation and reports by Housing Inspector Kelly Meyers and Fire and Ambulance Chief Adam Mannausau.
Shermoen said should the correction not be made in seven days, city officials could discuss with the owner the reasons the violations have not been corrected to find out if there is a legitimate issue "or are they just thumbing their nose at us. I think we need to be flexible."
In a civil process, violators could face a $150 administrative fee and/or towing.
If people who have received violation notices want to talk to city officials about reasons for their lack of correction "we could be flexible, but we've pushed things off in this city," he said of earlier blight enforcement.
Ditsch said he's getting calls from city residents checking on the status of much earlier voiced complaints that don't seem to have been resolved.
Mayor Harley Droba said that it takes time for the violation to be first noticed and then resolved by either the property owner or the city, so corrections may be being made or planned for that nearby property owners are not aware of.
Meanwhile, Anderson noted the Falls License Bureau is again open allowing people to complete vehicle licensing requirements, allowing people to get into compliance with the city's ordinance.