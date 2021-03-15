The Koochiching County Board last week approved awarding $250,000 in state COVID-19 Business Relief grants awards to area businesses and nonprofit that suffered a financial loss caused by COVID-19 executive orders issued by Gov. Tim Walz.
The grants must be used by for operations expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples are licensing fees, marketing/advertising, payroll, property taxes, rent, repairs to existing buildings and equipment, supplied, utilities, and other reasonable operating expenses. Documentation will be required.
Factors that were considered in awarding the grants include whether the businesses or organization received assistance from the state COVID-19 Business Relief Payments; impact to business of the most recent Executive Order 20-99; whether a nonprofit earns revenue similar to businesses, including but not limited to ticket sales and membership fees.