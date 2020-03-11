The Koochiching County Board this week took measures to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, or AIS.
The board Tuesday agreed to enter into an agreement with north St. Louis County Soil and Water Conservation District to prevent the spread of AIS at sites on Kabetogama Lake and Ash River by operating an AIS watercraft inspection program.
“Environmental Services administers an AIS inspection program in Koochiching County,” said Environmental Services Director Matt Gouin. “We contract with a staffing agency to provide inspectors for our sites.”
Gouin said St. Louis County officials approached local officials with the agreement, which is subject to inspector availability.
“The distance for (St. Louis County officials) is much greater than it would be for us,” he said. “The county would bill St. Louis County Soil and Water Conservation District monthly for inspection services... not to exceed $18,500. The agreement would expire at the end of 2020.”
Also Tuesday, the board agreed to contribute $10,000 from the county's Land and Forestry Department for the purchase of Light Detection and Ranging, or LiDAR, equipment for the northeast forested area of Minnesota.
LiDAR is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with laser light and measuring the reflected light with a sensor.
Koochiching County Land Commissioner Nathan Heibel said the county has LiDAR, but it is more than 10 years old and outdated. The equipment carries a price tag of $3.7 million. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a $2.55 million grant toward the purchase and eight project partners have committed the remaining $1.2 million.
Commissioner Wade Skoe said “it's really amazing” what LiDAR can do.
Heibel agreed and added the $10,000 contribution is a “bargain” for that equipment.
Also Tuesday, the board approved a temporary easement agreement between the county, city of International Falls and Ulland Brothers construction company that will allow the company to cross property jointly owned by the city and county to the Falls International Airport and from Doris Pullar's property. Pullar's property will be used as a staging ground for equipment involved in the airport runway reconstruction and possibly other future road construction projects.