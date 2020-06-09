Koochiching County departments will reopen to the public by appointment after action by the county board this week.
The board Tuesday agreed to open the following departments by appointment only:
- Assessor, 283-1122
- Environmental Services, 283-1157
- Recorder, 283-1193
- Administration Office, 283-1152; jenny.herman@co.koochiching.mn.us
- Sheriff’s Office, 283-1141
- Land and Forestry, 283-1127
- Administration, 283-1107
- Auditor/Treasurer, 283-1112
- Information Systems, 283-1171
- Veteran’s Service Office, 283-1179
In addition, the county Highway Department and survey offices will reopen completely, without appointment. County Engineer Dave Reimer said the department sees little foot traffic and is separate from other county departments located in the courthouse.
Phone numbers to contact the department shops by phone include:
- Highway Department, 283-6743
- International Falls Shop, 283-1185
- Big Falls Shop, 218-276-2381
- Birchdale Shop, 218-634-2275
- Littlefork Shop, 218-278-6618
- Loman Shop, 218-285-3311
- Mizpah Shop, 218-897-5619
- Silverdale Shop, 218-787-2218
- Surveyor’s Office, 283-1177
Other business
The board also Tuesday agreed to delay the 2019 Koochiching Economic Development Authority cold box loan payment.
KEDA Director Paul Nevanen said he'd previously requested the payment be delayed until May, however, with so many unknowns, he felt another extension was necessary to maintain operation.
“There's a lot of uncertainty right now, but we are able to operate,” he said of KEDA. “If we make a payment, we're concerned we won't have funds to operate throughout the year... We're trying to be proactive on this.”
The cold box, built at the request of Jaguar Land Rover, was built in 2017. On top of grants received for the project, Koochiching County and the city of International Falls each contributed $185,000 to be repaid over a five-year period at a 2-percent interest rate.
The pandemic caused the loss of three test groups and shortened JLR's season, putting a crimp in KEDA's cash flow.
“My concern is, if we have a re-surge of the coronavirus, this coming test season may not come about,” Nevanen said, noting it would be hard to determine what the 2020 test season will look like until late September, early October. “Two-thirds of our operating budget comes from cold weather testing activities.”
Public hearing
No comments was made during a public hearing on an off-sale intoxicating liquor license for the Boondocks Bar & Grill, formerly knows as the Woodland Inn. The item will be placed on a future board agenda.
Owner Desiree Arnold told the board she hopes to have the bar open by mid-August, but listed several projects in the works to update the building.
“It needs a little (tender loving care) out there,” she said.
Commissioners commended Arnold for taking on the business, noting its needed in its location in Ray.