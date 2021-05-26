Board sets hearing for tax abatement request
A public hearing at 11 a.m. June 15 will help Koochiching County commissioners decided whether it's in the county's interest to grant $1.6 million county property tax abatement for up to 15 years to IF Properties LLC to develop an AmericInn hotel along Keenan Drive.
In exchange for the county tax abatement, the developer agrees to create a minimum of 15 full time equivalent jobs on the property by the spring of 2022.
The action follows similar support granted in April following a hearing by the International Falls City Council. The council agreed to tax abatement for 10 years.
Commissioners Wade Pavleck and Terry Murray voiced support for the development, with Pavleck saying it represents the first hospitality development since the late 1960s in the community, and the county will “reap rewards.”
Koochiching Economic Development Authority Director Paul Nevanen told the board the development represents significant outside investment in the community, and that the KEDA Board has offered its support for the project.
Developers Bill Aho and Jim Makowsky represented the project at the city's hearing.
The AmericInn project is a proposed four-story, 84-room hotel with pool and breakfast nook, estimated at $11.3 million. It is to be located on Keenan Drive.
In other business Tuesday, the board accepted a Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation to approve a plat for use as a family cemetery.
The commission recommended approval on a 5-4-1 vote.
Environmental Services Director Matt Gouin brought the recommendation to the board, with property owners and applicants Joseph Strouse and Patricia Borchert.
The property owners said they plan to create a private, family cemetery, with 10 burial sites, along the Rainy River, on a 5- acre lot about 3.5 miles east of Birchdale.
Future care and maintenance of the burial sites will be passed thru the family trust, they said.
Commissioners Wayne Skoe and Jason Sjoblom echoed concerns raised by some members of the commission, who questioned the future of the site, and whether it would end up as the county's responsibility should future generations not wish to pay taxes on it.
Gouin said anyone who owns parcels to maintain as a cemetery is required to tie it to a larger parcel. He said the only way it would go back to the county is if total parcel goes tax forfeited.
Sjoblom told the board he visited site, and was impressed with the uniformity of a wood pile there, suggesting it is well maintained property,
“The idea may be uncommon, but it is not unheard of,” the board chair told the board.
Gouin noted one letter of opposition had been submitted.
Other business
The board Tuesday also:
- Heard from Land Commissioner Nathan Heibel that intermediate and regular timber auctions May 5 sold 36,981 cords of wood for a total auction sale value of $1.14 million; and sold 168,000 pieces for an auction sale value of $62,660. Total sale aspen price range was $20-$48; total sale aspen average price was $36.72; total sale all species average was $30.91. He said prices are up in 2021 compared to the previous year, likely in correlation with the rising cost of building materials. He said bidding was fairly aggressive with a lot of interest in particular sales that would likely end up at saw mills.
- Approved low income septic grant guidelines for awarding grants for the replacement of failing or non compliant systems. The revised guidelines should help people to qualify for the $40,000 now available through the county.
- Agreed to seek bids for County Road 99 bridge replacement over the Rat Root River.
- Approved employment separation of Public Health Nurse Debra Landmark with an effective date of July 1,and authorized filling the vacant position. Murrray called Landmark a good nurse, noting she's worked for the county for many years.
- Authorized the cleanup and disposal of abandoned personal property and future demolition of selected structures on six tax-forfeited properties. The repurchase period on non-homestead properties has passed. All are within International Falls.
- Heard in public comment from John Dalton about a cartway process that has been going on for years; he asked the board to move forward.
- Heard from Pete Makowski, U.S. Tina Smith field office, about federal grants for infrastructure sought by Koochiching County.