In order to help fill a void in the Koochiching County Highway Department, the engineer will seek quotes from contractors for maintenance of the Silverdale area.
The Koochiching County Board Tuesday agreed to allow Doug Grindall, interim engineer, to seek quotes from contractors in the Silverdale area, located 64 miles southeast of International Falls, for maintenance on all county state aid highways, county and utility roads covered within that region.
“I think we've got a contractor in that area who is willing to bid out everything,” Grindall said. “There appears to definitely be savings. Of course, part of that savings is due to the fact that during the winter time, we only pay when the equipment will be used.”
The position has been vacant since May 19, and the county has been supplementing the area over the summer with Mizpah's heavy equipment operators. By seeking quotes, county officials will be able to gauge if there are cost savings for the county. Grindall said if quotes come in too high, the board can explore other options.
When considering options, the first priority is service to county residents, the second is to determine if there's a savings, board Chairman Brian McBride said.
During public comment, a former equipment operator in Silverdale expressed feelings that the motion wasn't a good idea.
Dan Manick told the board Tuesday he has lived and worked in the Silverdale area for more than 40 years, and felt the level of service in the county will decline if the board contracts the work out.
“This contractor is going to work in Silverdale and nowhere else,” he said. “My 2,400 hours of service was spent maintaining county roads around the county. That level of service will disappear as well... No contractor is going to go above and beyond like a full-time employee.”
Manick said if a contractor is getting paid hours worked, they'll likely work as many hours as they can.
“Does that sound like savings?” he asked. “(The figures) are all unknowns... Is it worth it? Silverdale is your community. Don't turn your back on them.”
In other highway department business Tuesday, the board agreed to hire Dave Reimer as a part-time highway engineer, who will start Aug. 26.
The position was vacated in May by Joe Sutherland, and former engineer Doug Grindall has served in the interim since June.
“We've had a long search and I think Dave is going to do a great job for us,” McBride said.
The board also agreed to enter into a purchase agreement with Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands for a gravel pit the county currently leases.
“We came to a purchase price of $100,000,” Assistant Engineer Trent Nicholson said of the 40-acre property. “That includes an easement to access the land from the Lehman Road.”
VSO business
The board agreed to accept a $10,000 County Veterans Service Officer Operational Enhancement Grant which county VSO Mark Lessard said is designed to enhance services to county veterans service offices.
“The grant is fairly flexible in the way we can use funds,” he said. “This year, what we're using the monies... to expand the office, develop some security enhancements... and also to continue with the outreach through advertising.”
Lessard also informed the board of the biannual Stand Down for Veterans event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Backus Community Center.
“There are many partners that come together to support this event,” Lessard said. “We're going to offer a meal to veterans and their families... Of course families are invited.”
In addition to the meal, free services available at the event include:
- VA benefits
- Court and legal aid services
- Housing supports and services
- Public benefits
- Haircuts
- Mental health support services
- Healthcare screenings
- Resources
- Support services
- Clothing
A welcome ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m.