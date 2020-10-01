When a pickup truck hauling a trailer full of pumpkins pulled into Falls Elementary School this week, it wasn't the same familiar face that exited the driver's seat.
But it was close.
Kevin Kennedy and his wife, Cindy, delivered pumpkins to the first grade students for the annual pumpkin math activity. The effort was to carry on the legacy of Kevin's father, Harvey Kennedy, who made the delivery for more than 20 years. Unfortunately, Harvey died in December at the age of 79, leaving the future of the tradition unknown.
"Harvey was known by many as the 'Pumpkin Man'," Cindy said. "Kevin's younger brother did the eulogy at Harvey's funeral. In his speech, at the packed church... he said that Kevin would be taking over the pumpkin delivery. He thought he would do that in the church so Kevin couldn't renege."
It worked.
This year, Kevin and Cindy planted four rows of pumpkins, not knowing what to expect. To their surprise, more than 350 were plucked from the patch, a perfect size for a first grader's embrace.
"It was not our intention to get that many," Cindy said with a laugh, Kevin could be heard in the background of the phone call also chuckling.
With the first frost arriving early, the Kennedys picked the pumpkins to avoid losing any. Then, Kevin made sure to go through each of them and select about 100 that were all similar in size.
"He made sure out of all the 350 pumpkins that they were all pretty close in size so the kids didn't argue over them," Cindy said. "Kevin's job was quality control and I did the cleaning."
The story made Cindy recall why having pumpkins close in size was important. When Harvey would deliver pumpkins he grew himself, they ranged in sizes, often causing brief arguments among first graders over whose pumpkin was larger.
"Harvey started buying them himself so they were all the same size," Cindy said. "It broke his heart if anyone fought over getting a bigger one."
Remembering Harvey
During last year's pumpkin delivery, The Journal asked if Harvey would be back in 2020. A smirk quickly emerged on the man's face.
"I'll be back next year," he had said with a smile. "I'm real close to 80 (years old) and if I'm around, I'll be here."
That statement was recalled by the Kennedys, and longtime family friend Dave Jackson, who assisted Harvey for years, last week.
"He loved doing this," Cindy said, wearing her father-in-law's signature denim jacket.
Kevin nodded in agreement, but the somber moment was short lives as a group of masked first graders came walking toward them, chanting about pumpkins and throwing their hands in the air out of noticeable excitement.
"Which one do you want?" Kevin asked as youngsters dipped their torso's into the trailer.
The tone and the phrase was almost surreal - it was exactly what Harvey would say upon arrival of the excited group.
"It does sound like Harvey," Cindy said, smiling at the scene.
Following the experience, Kevin used the word humbling to describe the event.
"It was very satisfying," he added.
Different look
Like other staple events and activities of 2020, pumpkin math will also look different this year.
The annual math-based event typically allows family members and friends to join students in the classroom to help carve the pumpkin, count its seeds, while taking its measurements and learning more about numbers.
This year, first grade teacher Brittany Eldien said the activity will take place at home.
"We are planning to use the teacher pumpkin we took and walk (students) through how they will be able to do pumpkin math at home this year," she said. "We will talk about and show them how to weigh (pumpkins), measure them, write about them, make estimates of how many seeds and record all the information on the smart boards so they can see... I'm going to ask families to send me pics of their finished results."
The Kennedys said this week's delivery was the beginning of a new tradition for them.
"We'll be back next year, "Cindy said. "Of course we will."