A display at Backus Community Center aims to educate and celebrate veterans, according to the couple that put it together.
Fred Napper, a retired U.S. Army veteran, along with his wife, Heather, recently set up a memorial display at Backus to honor men and woman who have served in the military. The display will likely be available for viewing through the month.
Fred, a native of International Falls, said he knows first hand the gamut of emotions the comes along with having served the country. After 21 years in the U.S. Army, Fred said the service was his life.
“It’s a real fun and hard life working in the military,” he said, applauding the military for how well it takes care of active service men and women. “It’s very, very well structured... the ways it provides care for other people. That grows on you after living that for 21 years.”
And while he knows what it’s like to be in the service, he also knows the struggles afterward. He discussed securities taken for granted and challenges the come along with day-to-day living once a soldier transitions to live as a civilian.
And he knows he’s not alone.
“I’m not the only one who struggles with certain things,” Fred said. “I felt something within me that wanted to reach out to other veterans and let them know they’re doing a great job and they’re loved. This display helps do that and helps educate others... It’s a way to show the public who and what we are.”
The Backus Community Center display embodies memorabilia that represents sacrifices veterans endure while in the military. It offers transparency and education into the life of so many men and women.
“These are things veterans are proud of,” Fred said. “It gives it a place to be on display. It allows veterans to tell their stories... Every veteran has got a good story.”
A place for families
Heather, who helped assemble the display, said her role in its creation celebrates and recognizes the families of veterans. She and Fred met and got married after he was already retired from the service, which offers a different perspective, she said.
“I did not get to see that active soldier who was deployed, who was on a mission,” she said. “Instead, I have the husband who has PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), who has nightmares, who has anxiety and deals with anger management issues. That’s the soldier I have.”
But with difficult struggles, there is still so many good moments full of pride, she added.
“For me, the display is a sense of pride,” she said. “Even with all that Fred and other veterans deal with, there’s still a tremendous sense of accomplishment. I’m proud of him and his military career, complete with all of his awards and accolades. I’m proud he wants to educate and give back and let fellow service members know they are heard, they are seen and they are not forgotten.”
Family is the other side of a veteran, Fred said, which is a critical piece to the whole picture.
“That’s why it’s so important to make a display that is refreshing and colorful,” he said. “We wanted it entertain an entire family and a veteran.”
Educating youth
The Nappers are hopeful young people will find themselves in front of the display at some point this month to grow knowledge of what the military is, especially with the celebration of Veterans Day.
“We have to educate the kids,” Fred said. “If we do not focus on the youth, then they’re going to lose focus of all the things that make us good, hard-working Americans with good morals and values that comes along with being a service member.”
Fred said kids are full of questions, and encouraged those questions to be asked of veterans.
“Like I said, every vet has a good story,” he said. “This display might spark some of those questions and that’s a good, positive thing. Kids are special to veterans... they’re why we’re defending what we’re defending.”
With everything Fred has collected over the years, he is hopeful the display at Backus is not his last. In fact, he expressed interest in someday creating a permanent display locally.
“My vision is to see other veterans get involved with a display and really be part of it,” he said. “I’d love to have a display full of veterans’ stories and photos... everyone has a picture. Even if they don’t have a lot to say, they probably have their picture and they’re proud of it.”
The couple offered their gratitude for veterans, their families and those who come to view the display.
“Gratitude goes hand-in-hand with the spirit of Thanksgiving,” Heather said. “There might be hard times, but there’s a lot to be thankful for and celebrate, too.”
Fred agreed.
“It’d be great if we’re able to make this a tradition and watch it grow and grow,” he said. “There’s nothing like knowing you have someone else who understands what you went through and what you’re going through.”