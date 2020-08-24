With a loss of more than $35,000 this year, the Littlefork Liquor Store will be the focus of a public hearing and special meeting of the Littlefork City Council Sept. 10.
The liquor store showed a $6,642 loss for July, and a year-to-date loss of $36,202, Littlefork Administrator Sonja Pelland reported at the Aug. 20 council meeting. She provided a breakdown of current cash and bills on hand for the store.
Losses due to COVID 19, make it impossible to operate much longer, she told the council.
The council set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the community building to inform citizens of the liquor store status, and to hear their comments on the current state of the business. A special meeting will immediately follow the hearing, when the council will determine if any action will be taken. Masks will be required at the hearing and meeting, and social distancing will be practiced.
The Littlefork Liquor Store has struggled in the past. In 2016, voters agreed to keep the store operating after a petition circulated regarding its closure. The question: “Shall the city of Littlefork discontinue operating a municipal liquor store after May 31, 2017?” was placed on the ballot by a petition containing 20 signatures from the 351 eligible voters in the city. The result: 253 “no,” and 81 “yes” votes. November 2017, little more than one year after the vote, a public hearing required by the state on the future operation drew no comments from residents. Minnesota law requires a city whose liquor store has experienced losses in any two years during the past three-year period to hold a public hearing on the question of whether the city should continue to operate a municipal liquor store, according to the Minnesota Auditor’s Office. A hearing was held in 2015 and in March 2016. A two-year renovation and remodel, launched in 2018, took longer than expected, leading to an operating loss in 2019.
Other business
- In other business, the council heard the Community Building Park Committee report from Dan Wendt, who said more site work has begun on the park. Another 60 brick pavers, being sold to raise funds for the project, are needed for the Garden Club to receive free shipping on a current order. The bricks, which can be sponsored by families and individuals, will be used for a walkway in the gazebo area.
- The council agreed to seek grant dollars that may be available through Koochiching Technology Initiative and/or CARES Act funding to assist in adding outdoor Wi-Fi to the Community Building to meet increased demand.
- The council will seek bids for a Third Avenue water line project, contingent upon United States Department of Agriculture's approval of the plan.
- The council accepted a $13,500 quote from DH Contracting LLC for the Lofgren Park dump station and sewer hookup.
- The council approved appropriating 10 percent, or $4,641, of the city's allotment of COVID-19 CARES Act funding to the Koochiching County Small Business Grant Program.
- The council set the 2021 property tax levy at $120,645 and the budget at $466,136; the 2020 tax levy was set at $107,000 - the same amount collected in 2019 - to support a $465,571 budget. The council also set the Littlefork Medical Center Taxing District levy at $100,000.
- The council authorized the sale at public auction of three non-conservation classified parcels located within the city, and to reinstate partial assessments on the properties to the buyers.
- The council heard from Pelland that within one week she has had two requests about placing shipping containers on residential properties. She suggested, and the council agreed, that the Planning and Zoning Commission should meet and make recommendations; shipping containers are not specifically addressed in the city’s ordinances.
- The council took no action on an offer by Dennis Wagner to donate a portion of his gravel pit to the city to develop into a swimming/recreation area.