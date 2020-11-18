All COVID-19 testing is no cost at Minnesota community testing sites. We are working together with communities to make sure everyone can get tested.
Sign up for an appointment: https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp
NASAL SWAB TESTING SITES
Albert Lea Armory
410 Prospect Ave
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Nov. 18-20, 23-24
Dec. 1-5, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, 28-30
12 - 6 p.m.
Crookston Armory
1801 University Ave
Crookston, MN 56716
Nov. 16-18, 23-24
Dec. 1-5, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, 28-30
12 - 6 p.m.
Fairmont Armory
700 N Fairlakes Ave
Fairmont, MN 56031
Nov. 17-20, 23-24
Dec. 1-4, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, 28-30
12 - 6 p.m.
Hibbing Armory
2310 Brooklyn Dr
Hibbing, MN 55746
Nov. 18-21, 23-24
Dec. 1-3, 9-12, 16-18, 21-22, 28-30
12 - 6 p.m.
Morris Armory
722 Iowa Ave
Morris, MN 56267
Nov. 18-20, 23-24
Dec. 1-5, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, 28-30
12 - 6 p.m.
Wadena Armory
517 Jefferson St N
Wadena, MN 56482
Nov. 17-19, 23-24
Dec. 1-5, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, 28-30
12 - 6 p.m.
SALIVA TESTING SITES
Anoka Armory
408 East Main St
Anoka, MN 55303
Nov. 16-20, 23-24
Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-19, 21-22, 28-30
12 - 6 p.m.
Brooklyn Park
Starlite Center
Former Office Max building next to the Panda Garden Buffet, just east of Jolly Lane
8085 Brooklyn Blvd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Burnsville
Former Pier 1 store
1501 County Rd 42 W
Burnsville, MN 55306
Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC)
350 Harbor Dr (Paulucci Hall 2, 3, 4, 5)
Duluth, MN 55802
Monday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Inver Grove Heights Armory
8076 Babcock Trail
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Nov. 17-21, 23-24, 30
Dec. 1-4, 8-12, 15-19, 21-22, 28-30
12 - 6 p.m.
Mankato
Former Gander Mountain store
1940 Adams St
Mankato, MN 56001
Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Minneapolis Convention Center
1301 2nd Ave South
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport
4300 Glumack Drive
St. Paul, MN 55111
Daily: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Moorhead
Former Thomas Edison Elementary School
1110 S. 14th Street
Moorhead, MN 56560
Monday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
St. Cloud
River's Edge Convention Center
10 Fourth Ave South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Wednesday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
St. Paul
Roy Wilkins Auditorium, next to Saint Paul RiverCentre
175 W Kellogg Blvd
St. Paul, MN 55102
Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Stillwater Armory
350 Maryknoll Dr N
Stillwater, MN 55082
Nov. 16-19, 23-24, 30
Dec. 1-3, 7-10, 12, 14-19, 21-22, 28-30
12 - 6 p.m.
Winona Mall
1213 Gilmore Ave.
Winona, MN 55987
Wednesday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
All Minnesotans are now able to order an at-home saliva test at no cost. For more information, visithttps://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html
Signing up for an appointment ahead of time helps avoid long lines. People who walk in without an appointment might have to come back later or another day.
- Testing at no cost is available to all Minnesotans who believe they need to be tested, with or without symptoms.
- Identification is not required.
- Insurance is not required.
- Wear a mask or face covering if you can.
- Bring your confirmation text or email if you can.
- Testing may also be available at your local clinic or hospital, see Find Testing Locations.
You do not need insurance to be tested at these community testing sites. However, if you would like more information on low-cost health care or health insurance, visit Resources to Find Low-Cost Health Care or Get Health Insurance.