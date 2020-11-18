COVID-19

All COVID-19 testing is no cost at Minnesota community testing sites. We are working together with communities to make sure everyone can get tested.

Sign up for an appointment: https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp

NASAL SWAB TESTING SITES

Albert Lea Armory

410 Prospect Ave

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Nov. 18-20, 23-24

Dec. 1-5, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, 28-30

12 - 6 p.m.

Crookston Armory

1801 University Ave

Crookston, MN 56716

Nov. 16-18, 23-24

Dec. 1-5, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, 28-30

12 - 6 p.m.

Fairmont Armory

700 N Fairlakes Ave

Fairmont, MN 56031

Nov. 17-20, 23-24

Dec. 1-4, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, 28-30

12 - 6 p.m.

Hibbing Armory

2310 Brooklyn Dr

Hibbing, MN 55746

Nov. 18-21, 23-24

Dec. 1-3, 9-12, 16-18, 21-22, 28-30

12 - 6 p.m.

Morris Armory

722 Iowa Ave

Morris, MN 56267

Nov. 18-20, 23-24

Dec. 1-5, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, 28-30

12 - 6 p.m.

Wadena Armory

517 Jefferson St N

Wadena, MN 56482

Nov. 17-19, 23-24

Dec. 1-5, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, 28-30

12 - 6 p.m.

SALIVA TESTING SITES

Anoka Armory

408 East Main St

Anoka, MN 55303

Nov. 16-20, 23-24

Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-19, 21-22, 28-30

12 - 6 p.m.

Brooklyn Park

Starlite Center

Former Office Max building next to the Panda Garden Buffet, just east of Jolly Lane

8085 Brooklyn Blvd

Brooklyn Park, MN 55428

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Burnsville

Former Pier 1 store

1501 County Rd 42 W

Burnsville, MN 55306

Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC)

350 Harbor Dr (Paulucci Hall 2, 3, 4, 5)

Duluth, MN 55802

Monday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Inver Grove Heights Armory

8076 Babcock Trail

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

Nov. 17-21, 23-24, 30

Dec. 1-4, 8-12, 15-19, 21-22, 28-30

12 - 6 p.m.

Mankato

Former Gander Mountain store

1940 Adams St

Mankato, MN 56001

Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Minneapolis Convention Center

1301 2nd Ave South

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport

4300 Glumack Drive

St. Paul, MN 55111

Daily: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Moorhead

Former Thomas Edison Elementary School

1110 S. 14th Street

Moorhead, MN 56560

Monday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

St. Cloud

River's Edge Convention Center

10 Fourth Ave South

St. Cloud, MN 56301

Wednesday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

St. Paul

Roy Wilkins Auditorium, next to Saint Paul RiverCentre

175 W Kellogg Blvd

St. Paul, MN 55102

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Stillwater Armory

350 Maryknoll Dr N

Stillwater, MN 55082

Nov. 16-19, 23-24, 30

Dec. 1-3, 7-10, 12, 14-19, 21-22, 28-30

12 - 6 p.m.

Winona Mall

1213 Gilmore Ave.

Winona, MN 55987

Wednesday - Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

All Minnesotans are now able to order an at-home saliva test at no cost. For more information, visithttps://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html

Signing up for an appointment ahead of time helps avoid long lines. People who walk in without an appointment might have to come back later or another day.

  • Testing at no cost is available to all Minnesotans who believe they need to be tested, with or without symptoms.
  • Identification is not required.
  • Insurance is not required.
  • Wear a mask or face covering if you can.
  • Bring your confirmation text or email if you can.
  • Testing may also be available at your local clinic or hospital, see Find Testing Locations.

You do not need insurance to be tested at these community testing sites. However, if you would like more information on low-cost health care or health insurance, visit Resources to Find Low-Cost Health Care or Get Health Insurance.

