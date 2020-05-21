Duluth Airshow organizers report Wednesday they made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 show until 2021.
Leadership cited the extraordinary circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic in rescheduling the show that has been planned for July 18-19 at the Duluth International Airport, said a news release.
The Duluth Airshow has been held for the past 19 years.
The Duluth Airshow will be held June 26-27, 2021, and will feature the United States Navy Blue Angels and be presented by Essentia Health and AAR.
Gatherings in the state of Minnesota are currently restricted to no more than 10 people with no indication from the state as to when large gatherings will once again be permitted, said the news release.
“The Duluth Airshow routinely draws upwards of 50,000 spectators over the weekend from across the Midwest," said Duluth Airshow President Ryan Kern. "The airshow places a high priority on the safety of its performers and spectators and believes a gathering the size and scale of our event creates an unnecessary and unpredictable risk for the community in 2020.”
Tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honored at the 2021 show, or ticket holders can choose to receive a refund. Further information about ticket transfers and refunds will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.
Additional information regarding tickets as well as a list of frequently asked questions can be found at www.duluthairshow.com.
The Duluth Airshow generates an economic impact of approximately $10 million dollars annually, and organizers realize the absence of the event in 2020 will be felt by hospitality and tourism partners who have already experienced significant loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In announcing the postponement, Duluth Airshow President Ryan Kern called on ticket holders and supporters to keep their plans to visit Duluth, Lake Superior, and the North Shore.
“While gathering in large crowds for an event like the Duluth Airshow poses a health risk to our community, we would still love for you to visit when it is safe to do so," he said. "Spread out and take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Duluth and the North Shore.”
“This is a difficult time for all, and we are so proud of the work happening throughout our community to ensure the safety and wellness of everyone," Duluth Airshow Special Events Coordinator Lindsay Kern said. "Although we are unable to gather this year as planned for another amazing airshow, the Duluth Airshow will be back in 2021 stronger than ever."