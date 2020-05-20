Rumors about local people testing positive for COVID-19 and how those people are being treated are circulating in the community.
To set the record straight, The Journal reached out to Rainy Lake Medical Center, the city of International Falls about the rumors. More from Koochiching County officials and the Packaging Corporation of American’s paper mill will be published next week.
RLMC
Robb Pastor, CEO of Rainy Lake Medical Center, said employees who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 at Rainy Lake Medical Center are getting the full support of RLMC.
“The staff are now in quarantine receiving care and treatment as necessary for their recovery,” he told The Journal Monday.
In addition, he said RLMC has notified all employees and are following guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, as well as RLMC’s internal procedures.
“We recognize that COVID-19 has been in our community and have gone to great lengths to implement recommended precautionary measures since the pandemic started,” Pastor said. “In early April, we added universal masking for all employees in patient care areas to further reduce any risk. We will continue to follow our standard operating procedure for exposed employees.”
Pastor said the health and safety of RLMC employees and the community continues to be its No. 1 priority.
“The ongoing precautions we are taking every day will ensure that it continues to be safe to come to the hospital and/or clinic for care,” he said.
International Falls
International Falls City Administrator Ken Anderson told The Journal the city has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The administration’s preparedness plan, approved by the council earlier, notes: Workers have been informed of and encouraged to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Workers are expected to stay home if sick and if an employee falls sick at work, they are asked to inform their direct supervisor, and go home. Compliance with all recommended precautions are encouraged and expected at all times for employee safety.