Several local nonprofit organizations were among the 140 grant recipients totaling $885,000 awarded by the Northland Foundation from April through June.
Grants were also awarded to school districts and Tribal Nations to help support programming aligned with Northland's strategic focus areas.
All but a dozen grants were made in response to the health and economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last quarter $123,000 in grants were awarded to help sustain child care during the pandemic. The majority of grant dollars - $673,000 - were made in support of basic needs such as food access, shelter, and safety for those most impacted by the COVID crisis. Numerous awards target food distribution efforts by food banks and shelves, community organizations, and children and youth serving organizations.
"Factors such as job loss, isolation to avoid virus exposure, and the rising cost of groceries are leaving many individuals, including children and older adults, in the region to face food insecurity - some for the first time," stated Erik Torch, director of Grantmaking.
"Those who were already living with low incomes are at even higher risk of hunger. Supporting access to healthy foods will likely be a grants focus into the foreseeable future," said Torch.
Local recipients
- Falls Hunger Coalition Inc., International Falls $10,000: To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Friends Against Abuse, International Falls $10,000: To provide additional services and supports to victims of domestic violence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Koochiching Aging Options, International Falls $10,000: To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Citizens for Backus, International Falls $5,000: To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A $1,000 grant to Pearson's Daycare, International Falls, was among 93 grants awarded as part of the Northland Foundation's Emergency Child Care Grants Program to support child care providers and the essential workers in the region whose children are receiving care, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.