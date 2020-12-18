A local bar will be serving drinks tonight - outdoors.
Terry Wood spent the day Friday shoveling snow off the outdoor patio at On the Rocks in preparation of opening later that evening.
Gov. Tim Walz this week extended an executive order closing indoor dining at bars and restaurants, but said outdoor service could be provided.
While that isn't always an easy option during Minnesota's unpredictable winters, Wood said he and OTR co-owner Tony Cole decided to get creative.
Wood said hot beverages were ready, the heaters will be on and service begins at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. The patio will also be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to close. For additional service hours, find On the Rocks on Facebook.