Christian Nelson didn’t realize how much he enjoyed being in the classroom at school until it was taken away.
The Falls High School senior last week discussed the grief he and so many others his age are feeling as COVID-19 postpones, cancels or alters mile-marker events they have so long looked forward to.
“I never realized how much I missed the classroom, until it wasn’t there,” Nelson said. “At this point, I just want to be back in school.”
Nelson’s classmatae, Kady Ruport, agreed.
“I really love school, so it broke my heart,” she said of the announcement school would not reopen this academic year. “I like seeing my teachers, I like that social life, I miss it so much.”
One of the main events both students and parents have long awaited for is graduation. The Falls High School seniors will still get a graduation ceremony, but it won’t be the traditional event classes before have received.
The 3 p.m. May 31 ceremony will be held in the school’s parking lot with immediate families required to stay in their vehicles. Graduates can sit in chairs outside the vehicle, but will wear face masks and gloves.
“I wish we could have these last few moments of these milestones in my life,” Ruport said. “It’s frustrating.”
After hearing the graduation plan, Falls students created a petition to hold the event at the Sports Stadium. Guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education, the Office of Higher Education and Minnesota Department of Health last week, however, said that option won’t be allowed.
The top recommendation is for schools to hold a ceremony that can be conducted remotely and ensure attendees do not need to leave their homes, like a virtual ceremony. While the guidelines do not allow for a gymnasium or football field gathering, it does provide public health guidance on what schools, colleges or universities would need to consider when contemplating a safe celebration outside of the home, such as a car parade or a parking lot ceremony.
“The health and safety of our students and their families will always be our top priority,” said Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker. “This year’s graduation ceremonies will look different than they traditionally do, and I am confident our schools will find creative ways to recognize the incredible work and commitment of our graduating students. The class of 2020 persisted in their education through this unprecedented and uncertain time with a school experience that was difficult to navigate. I am proud of these students, I am inspired by these students, and I congratulate them on never giving up and reaching this major milestone.”
Falls High School senior Anna Cowman was thankful for the option FHS administration developed.
“I’m glad they’re not trying to push limits on graduation,” she said. “We have people who are seniors and are immune compromised, it makes me glad they’ll be able to experience graduation. I wouldn’t want anyone excluded because they’re afraid they will catch something.”
Some students have challenged themselves academically for the moment to stand up at graduation as the class valedictorian.
McKenzie Swenson, a senior at Littlefork-Big Falls School, said in sixth grade she decided she wanted to be valedictorian and successfully achieved that honor, along with Dani Erickson. Now, Swenson doesn’t know what role she could play in a graduation ceremony.
“We were told we might not get to give our speeches,” she said. “I don’t believe that’s fair. We’ve been working so hard toward this.”
Graduation for the Littlefork-Big Falls Class of 2020 will be held at 7 p.m. May 22, however the outline of the celebration is still under consideration while Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order remains in effect.
Indus School will also hold a parking lot graduation ceremony. The event is set for 6 p.m. May 22, and more details are expected as the date gets closer.
Indus senior Anastasia Noyes said she is thankful the school is planning some kind of ceremony.
“I’m looking forward to that even though it’s outside and only family are allowed to come,” she said.
Other events
Aside from graduation, the seniors were looking forward to other events that come along with their senior year.
For Noyes, it was prom.
“I was looking forward to my senior prom, because it was my last dance and spending it with friends,” she said.
Swenson had similar feelings.
“I was going to the Falls prom and L-BF,” she said. “My mom let me buy two dresses because it was my senior year. We’re hoping we’ll be able to do something later on.”
The Falls High seniors last week were hopeful, too, but an announcement Monday by the Falls High School prom committee doused those hopes. The event was originally postponed, but committee members decided to cancel it completely.
“We have given much thought and held on to hope that we could provide you with a grand march and/or dance, and for reasons beyond our control we will be unable to do so,” the committee said in a statement.
To help cope, the committee is offering a virtual option. The statement asked FHS juniors and seniors to get dressed up and submit a short video or photo by June 5. Those who participate will be on display for a virtual grand march June 13.
“All the wonderful donations for post prom prizes will now be drawn for any participating student,” the statement added.
The seniors who offered their reflections also expressed sadness about being separated from their teachers and peers.
Ruport said her teacher, John Sandberg, thanked students for making his job easy. The gesture made her emotional.
“He made me like history, he was a really good teacher,” she said. “I love high school.”
Nelson nodded as Ruport spoke.
“I’ve realized not to take school for granted,” he said. “One of the biggest things for me that I’m upset to miss out on — even though it’s a little thing — is on the last day, all the seniors gather in the hallway and play our class song. That is something I’ve looked forward to forever. Now, we don’t get it.”