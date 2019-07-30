The past fiscal year in local tourism promotion has been successful.
That’s the message brought by the International Falls, Ranier and Rainy Lake Convention and Visitor Bureau Board to local governments involved in the collection of a lodging tax that funds the local CVB.
CVB Director Pete Schultz has been distributing the 2018-2019 annual report, which highlights that lodging taxes collected have nudged upwards a bit, continuing a several year trend.
”More importantly, several lodging operators mentioned they saw increases in occupancy,” according to the report.
In addition, the report cites the ongoing development of Cantilever Hotel and Distillery, which it states will increase the lodging inventory and provide a destination attraction that can improve visitation through the year.
The project, midway through development, is expected to include a 26,000 square foot boutique hotel and distillery located on Spruce Street in Ranier. It will include 31 upscale hotel rooms, a state-of-the-art spirits manufacturing plant, cocktail room, restaurant, private event spaces, rooftop bar with sauna and hot tub, distillery tours, yoga studio, treatment rooms and an electric car charging station. Cantilever Distilling Co. will offer single malt whiskey, bourbon and gin made with all local peat, grains and water.
The report also notes that rumors persist of others considering investment in Borderland’s tourism destination.
”The Convention and Visitors Bureau is confident tourism will continue contributing to the economy of our area and expects to see growth and expansion,” concluded the report.
The following are a few highlights of the multi-page report:
Promotion
Website: 23.9 percent increase in web traffic. May 1, 2018 — April 3, 2019 logged 30,002 web visitors, compared to 24,209 during the same period the previous year.
Vacation planner: Shipped in July 2018. Distribution of 20,000 copies immediately, and will continue until the need arises to update and print new supply.
Finances
Lodging tax collected: International Falls — $116,434; Rainy Lake — $57,773; Ranier — $3,673; total $177,881
Past fiscal year total income: $202,376, compared with $192,800 budget
Spending: CVB Board set a goal several years ago of spending 45 percent of the total budget on administration and 55 percent on marketing. The past fiscal year, $107,969 spend on marketing, 53.35 percent of the total budget.