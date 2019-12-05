Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.8 cents in the past week, averaging $2.44 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 11.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.26 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.70 per gallon, a difference of 44 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.71 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $3.28.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Dec. 2 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.32 per gallon
- 2017: $2.41 per gallon
- 2016: $2.02 per gallon
- 2015: $2.01 per gallon
- 2014: $2.63 per gallon
- 2013: $3.05 per gallon
- 2012: $3.27 per gallon
- 2011: $3.22 per gallon
- 2010: $2.89 per gallon
- 2009: $2.52 per gallon
"The nation's average gasoline price on Thanksgiving was slightly higher than expected at $2.58 per gallon, with a close to even split with roughly half the nation's states seeing average prices decline in the last week while the other saw upward moves on continued speculation on a possible U.S./China trade deal," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Moving in to December, aside from a possible trade deal that has been elusive for nearly 16 months, gas prices typically trend lower during the month as refiners continue to increase throughput after maintenance season and as overall weather curbs gasoline demand, easing prices. While prices are now notably higher than a year ago, I'd place much of the 'blame' on a strong U.S. economy and continued optimism that some sort of U.S. and China trade tie-up will be wrapped up."