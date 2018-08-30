The decision of whether a historic landmark will be closed or reopened is expected to be decided Sept. 21, except it won't be made in Borderland.
Officials with the Minnesota Historical Society will meet to discuss the future of Grand Mound in Minneapolis, upsetting those who have fought to be involved in the process.
"We've worked and worked and worked and now they're going to have a meeting...it's disturbing...they hold the meeting like they're trying to exclude you," said Commissioner Brian McBride. "It's affecting people here, it's affecting this region, yet they hold a meeting in the Twin Cities. I don't understand the reasoning."
MNHS, which owns the sacred site 17 miles west of International Falls, closed the site to the public in 2002 due to budget cuts, but has continued to preserve and care for the historic mounds. It comprises five sacred burial mounds, ancient villages and sturgeon fishing sites. The site’s biggest burial mound is the largest earthwork mound in the upper Midwest. The Grand Mound Historic Site was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2011.
"My only comment is that I'm extremely disappointed," said board Chairman Wade Pavleck. "The interest...the people who have cared for the mound...again, I'm disappointed. It is what it is at this point."
Commissioner Ron Norby shared a photo given to him by a neighbor of the Grand Mound and local supporter showing the Grand Mound Interpretive Center's near completion in 1976.
"The neighbors didn't want us to forget that they so support this issue and they would really like to see it opened," he said.
"Build in '76, and they shut it down, it must have been 20 years ago now, I mean they just abandoned it," added Pavleck. "Even as a taxpayer it's frustrating because you need to give more life to a facility or a building than that."
Local resident Chrystal Clance suggested getting a bus to bring people to the meeting in Minneapolis, which was decided on because it is centrally located.
The commissioners later agreed to send a letter expressing their disinterest in the choice of location.
Other updates provided on various projects by the board include:
Cantilever Bridge Distillery
The board agreed to adopt a resolution for a property tax abatement request for Cantilever Bridge Distillery, LLC, to be located in Ranier.
Tax abatement is a temporary waiver of property tax increase on business investment and development. A city is allowed to administer a business tax abatement to encourage business development for a duration of up to 20 years.
The owners, Pat Bracken, Marty Goulet, and Kalan Wagner, of the two-part hotel and distillery project, asked the county to keep the property taxes of their business at the same level, they are now for 15 years - even after the completed project adds value to the property. The estimated amount of tax abatement for both properties is $12,598 per year.
Now, the two properties generate $263 a year in revenue for the county. The developers have not asked for abatement of state and school taxes.
A public hearing was held Aug. 21, which drew both support and concern. In June, the city of Ranier approved a tax abatement request for the city's portion of taxes.
The owners are expecting to spend a minimum of $5,000,000 on capital projects to the development property by Dec. 31, 2019 and will create a minimum of five full-time jobs.
Following the approval Tuesday, local resident Reynold Calder asked about whether it was a fire hazard to mix an alcohol distillery with hotel amenities.
The board said it was a good question and they would include the state requirements for safety in their motion.
Polar Polers Boardwalk
The board agreed to renew the Polar Polers Ski Club trail agreement and executed a lease agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the club's boardwalk project for the Tilson Creek area. Those involved said construction will hopefully begin this fall.
The 20-year lease agreement includes $2,000 collected once by the MN DNR to be paid by the club.
Per terms, the boardwalk must be 8 feet or less.
"This is a great project and it'll get utilized," said Pavleck.