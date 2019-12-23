Cacti
Contributed photo

Regina Friesen’s son Bob shared this photo of his mom’s Christmas cacti, not only in bloom, but also decked out for the holidays. The cacti have been in the family for about 30 years, and Bob said the family began to decorate them when the two cacti grew so large there was no room for a real tree. He noted that cuttings from the cacti have been spread around the family.

