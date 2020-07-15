The coronavirus pandemic that spread across the nation and state in March and April put a halt to the longest running economic expansion in recent history, say state officials.
Statewide, more than 660,000 workers had filed applications for Unemployment Insurance, UI, in Minnesota from March 16 to May 16, with specific demographics, geographies and industries more affected than others.
Through May 16, UI applications were filed by 24.1 percent of the total labor force in northeast Minnesota, compared to 21.6 percent of the state’s labor force.
Carson Gorecki, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development regional labor market analyst for northeast Minnesota, reports about the northeast region and how it’s been impacted by the pandemic in DEED’s “Local Local — regional employment information” newsletter.
Although all parts of the region saw unprecedented numbers of unemployment, the impacts were not spread across communities equally. With the region’s customer-facing economy far from equilibrium, employers in the region have struggled to keep payrolls intact.
St. Louis, Itasca, Carlton, and Aitkin counties had average or above average shares of unemployment applications.
Only Koochiching, with 19.4 percent of its labor force filing claims, was below the state average. The report showed 1,110 cumulative UI applications from Mar 16 — May 16 in Koochiching County, and represented 2.8 percent of regional UI applications in the same period.
The city of Duluth and Cook and Lake Counties have suffered much higher than average shares of UI claims. Cook, at 36.1 percent of its March labor force, had the largest share of UI applications of all 87 counties in Minnesota. Lake County had the fourth-highest share of unemployment claims in the state with 28.5 percent of its labor force filing claims
Due to the region’s unique industry mix and high concentration of employment in hard-hit industries like leisure and hospitality, retail trade, and health care and social assistance, northeast Minnesota showed the largest impact from Unemployment Insurance claims of the six planning regions in the state.
In addition, the region’s most impacted jobs during the current crisis tend to be held by workers that are younger, less educated, more diverse, and female.
In the two months between March 16 and May 17, workers filed 39,095 applications for UI in the seven-county northeast Minnesota planning region. This number of claims was unprecedented, just as it was for the rest of the country.
To put this surge in perspective, during the peak of the Great Recession in 2009, just over 5,900 people filed claims in March and April. In March and April of 2019, there were a total of just 2,204 initial claims for unemployment. With nearly 36,000 claims, 2020 has shown a 600 percent increase compared to 2009, and more than a 1,600 percent increase over the prior year