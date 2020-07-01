NORTHOME – Between running a farm, greenhouse, and numerous other jobs, there’s not a lot of downtime for the Weidenborner family of Northome.
But, it appears they like it that way.
Andrew and LaVon Weidenborner last week were recognized by the Koochiching County Board and county Extension as the 2020 Koochiching County Farm Family of the Year, a recognition program that has existed for more than 30 years.
“It was really exciting and we are so honored,” LaVon said of the recognition. “Our whole family got to be at the (county board) meeting. It was special.”
The program honors farm families from throughout Minnesota for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities. The Weidenborners fit that to a tee.
In addition to the farm and the greenhouse, Andrew drives truck delivering wood and LaVon is a director on the Koochiching County Fair Board, a member of the Shooks Homemakers Club and the couple are members of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kelliher.
“We like to stay busy,” LaVon said. “It’s just kind of who we are.”
Deep roots
Having both grown up in the area, Andrew and LaVon come from a history of farming families. Andrew grew up near Shooks on a dairy farm, and LaVon grew up in Mizpah on a beef cattle farm.
“We don’t do dairy,” LaVon said with a laugh. “We have beef cows. We started with 12 cows in the early ‘90s and now we have about 85 cows and young stock.”
Sitting right on the Koochiching-Beltrami County line, the 426-acre Weidenborner farm is nestled down a dirt road in Northome. In addition to cows, they grow several crops and plants for their greenhouse, Mizpah’s Local Roots Greenhouse, which they’ve owned since 2016.
“We grow all our plants from seed,” LaVon said. “They’re our babies.”
Through efforts related to the greenhouse and farm, the Weidenborners donated marigold and pumpkin plants to area school children to plant and grow over the summer in the school garden.
“People have been sending me pictures of their plants growing,” LaVon said. “We really like that they think to send those to us.”
During the winter months, the momentum continues. The greenhouse hosts more than 50 local artisan vendors which provides a retail opportunity for vendors and holiday shoppers.
“People cry when I give them their checks,” LaVon said. “Especially that time of year. It’s just something extra everyone could use.”
All in the family
The Weidenborners have five children – Trista, Tonya, Cyril, Teresa and Tiana. Growing up, the couple said the kids were very active on the farm.
“We always had a lot of kids here picking rock,” LaVon said.
‘Picking rock’ is a term used for when rocks make their way up through the soil in fields, and farmers need to remove them before they are able to use their equipment. Rock pickers walk through a field and load rocks – by hand — onto a tractor or wagon.
“You have to do that so you don’t wreck the equipment,” Andrew said, pointing to a large pile of rocks people hand picked.
“Our kids have all helped feed grain, too,” LaVon said of the variety of chores there always needed to be done on the farm.
With their children grown up, the next generation is starting to get involved.
The Weidenborners have four grandsons – Luke, Kyle, Jace and Nate. Luke, who is the oldest at 6 years old, said he’s going to “grandpa’s college” to be a farmer.
“He always gets up right away in the morning because he thinks he needs to be here by 7:30 a.m.,” LaVon said of Luke, who lives about 5 miles away. “He told (his mother) he has to be here by 7:30 a.m. because grandpa wants to go when the dew is off the ground.”
LaVon more than once referred to her and Andrew as empty nesters, but noted all their children live within 45 minutes of the farm and make frequent trips home.
The Weidenborners have built successful businesses and a family that continues to grow, and Koochiching County commissioners last week thanked the family for the significant contributions they have made to the Minnesota agriculture industry and area communities.