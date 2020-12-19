One local family received an unexpected surprise Saturday afternoon when community members showed up with sleds full of gifts.
Theresa Mosley and her sons, Jayden, Gabriel and Skylar Clark, were recipients of the Best Christmas Ever, or BCE, an effort that aims to lift up families who have fallen on tough times.
Saturday's surprise drop to the noticeably grateful family, triggered tearful emotions from all in attendance.
Amy Basaraba spearheads the local effort and knows exactly what Mosley and her sons were feeling Saturday.
She and her children were BCE recipients in 2016, a year after her husband, Troy, died from a heart attack – he was only 42 years old.
Saturday marked the five-year anniversary of his death.
"I can't think of a better day to do this," a tearful Basaraba said to the group of volunteers.
This year, TruStar Federal Credit Union sponsored the effort, which many other local community members and businesses contributed to.