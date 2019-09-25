Former MinnesotaCare members should watch their mailboxes in coming weeks for a possible refund from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. DHS will begin sending letters and making calls to those affected this week.
DHS discovered that some former MinnesotaCare members continued to automatically pay their premiums online after their cases had been closed and that refunds were not issued. A workaround has been put into place to catch new cases impacted and immediately fix errors.
The department will issue $1.8 million in refunds to approximately 24,800 individuals, with the majority of refunds totaling $250 or less. These refunds result from premium payments made by former MinnesotaCare members and never involved state budget dollars.
“People who receive insurance through the state expect to trust the system and I know a small unexpected expense can have a big impact on Minnesota families,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “As commissioner, I am committed to being transparent and making things right when we fall short of these expectations.”
The state is advising those who paid their premiums online to review their online payment set-up and make adjustments as needed, which may include stopping the automatic payment if they no longer receive MinnesotaCare or updating the case number on their payment to a new MinnesotaCare case number.
Staff now run monthly reports to ensure former MinnesotaCare members stop making premium payments.
MinnesotaCare covers Minnesotans who earn too much for Medicaid but have incomes below 200 percent of the federal poverty line. Enrollees pay a maximum monthly premium of $80 for the coverage and have very low out-of-pocket costs.