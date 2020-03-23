As the need for first responders in Littlefork continues, an increase in pay might be the incentive some need to become involved.
When the Littlefork City Council met last week, Ambulance Chief Tom Donahou reported he has several people interested in taking a class and becoming EMTs, if the pay is increased in 2021.
While information meetings/public hearings would be held for taxing district members before any action would be taken to raise pay next year, solutions are needed.
Donahou expressed concerns about the day shift not being staffed and told the council that the Ambulance Thrift Shop Board has offered a donation to help pay for someone to fill the shift if needed in an emergency. Donahou said paying one EMT more than the others to keep an ambulance in service during the day shift this year seemed reasonable in an emergency situation, reports Littlefork City Administrator Sonja Pelland.
Councilors said since the ambulance budget does not allow for paying all EMTs at a higher rate, the group would need to discuss the legalities of paying one person a higher rate before proceeding.
The shortage of EMTs in the area has been a longtime challenge for the rural Koochiching County community. Now, as COVID-19 knocks on the region's door, help is needed.
One EMT will be going on medical leave at some point, Pelland, but COVID-19 has postponed the leave. However, when the leave does take place, two retired EMTs from Orr, Minn., have volunteered their help through June.
In addition, the council discussed past practices of paying for EMT classes and requesting a one year commitment to the service, Pelland said. Councilors agreed a better contract is needed to outline that the city doesn’t pay for the education and not receive the EMT services.
In other ambulance news, the service is in need of N95 masks and Pelland said Donahou is working on getting them through the National Guard.
Fire department
Fire Chief Dan Wendt reported the department will purchase turn out gear coats and pants from Emergency Response Solutions.
Pelland reported the grant application from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, which will help pay for eight sets of turn out gear and eight radios, is progressing.
During the COVID-19 crisis, the department's monthly training is canceled as well as Relief Association Bingo.
Wendt also said firefighters have been advised not to respond to fire calls if they are sick.