Minnesota Rep. Rob Ecklund is among 34 state lawmakers recognized by the League of Minnesota Cities as 2019 Legislators of Distinction.
Each legislator is recognized for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s legislative session, said a news release.
Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota, said league officials.
To be eligible for the award, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria:
- Be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives.
- Seek input on issues of importance to cities.
- Listen to league concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues.
- Sponsor and/or support league initiatives.
- Speak out on behalf of the interest of cities.
- Demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities.
"Ecklund regularly checks-in with league staff to identify and understand city needs and concerns," the release said. "He was the lead author of legislation that secured state grant funding for cities dealing with emerald ash borer. Additionally, Representative Ecklund worked to advance broadband grant funding proposals to benefit unserved cities."
Recognized lawmakers received a letter of appreciation and a certificate. A copy of the acknowledgement letter was also sent to the mayor of each city in the legislator’s district.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 members through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services. For more information, visit www.lmc.org.