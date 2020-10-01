Starting Tuesday, meals will be free for all Independent School District No. 361 students.
Superintendent Kevin Grover announced the district is moving to a federal food program that will make meals free for the foreseeable future for all students.
Students who are not in the building will need to register for meals and which site they want them picked up at. This program is open to any student who resides in the school district.
Meals can be reserved weekly by clicking here.
"We are working on having the ability to send home with the students prepared meals for school days students are not here," Grover said in an online announcement. "It would be a cold breakfast or lunch such as a sandwich, chips, and apple. These meals would be different than what is served daily and able to be picked up daily. They would be sent home with your child on the last day of the week that they are in session or you could request this type meal so that you didn’t have to pick meals up daily, but it will be a different meal. Watch for the updated order form."