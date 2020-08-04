With the first day of school one month away, local officials are working through plans of what the upcoming year will look like for their districts.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, along with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), announced last week Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-21 School Year.
School districts and charter schools will begin in one of three models: in-person, distance learning, or a hybrid model. Experts at the Departments of Health and Education will partner with local school districts and charter schools to help determine which learning model they should use to start the school year.
The decision-making process centers on the health, safety, and well-being of students, staff, and families by using the level of viral activity in the surrounding county and other factors such as the district’s ability to meet mitigation requirements.
“As a classroom teacher for more than 20 years and a parent of a child in public schools, I am committed to providing a world-class education to our students while keeping them and their teachers safe,” Walz said last week. “With this approach, we are pairing the knowledge and data from our Departments of Health and Education with the expertise of our local school districts to make the best decisions for our students across the state.”
The Departments of Education and Health will work with school districts and local health professionals throughout the school year to help districts decide if and when they need to dial between learning models depending on the progression and cause of the virus in their specific community.
When switching between learning models, the plan prioritizes keeping younger children in the classroom, understanding that transmission is less likely for younger children and that in-person learning is particularly critical at their developmental stage.
The governor is also requiring school districts and charter schools to give families the option to choose distance learning for their student no matter which learning model their school district is implementing. Additionally, the Governor is requiring school districts to allow teachers and school employees to work remotely to the extent possible.
“We know that families, teachers, and students are juggling competing concerns as we approach ‘back to school’ this fall,” Flanagan said. “While some are eager to be back in the classroom, others have very real concerns about health and safety. That’s why the Safe Learning Plan sets the guidelines for how safely a school can reopen, based on regional data and the expertise of public health leaders and local administrators, while still allowing families, teachers, and staff to make the decision to stay home.”
For more information on Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-21 School Year, visit mn.gov/COVID19/safelearning or see guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education.
Littlefork-Big Falls
Littlefork-Big Falls Schools officials have already made some determinations about the year ahead.
Based on guidance provided by state officials, all students in Pre-K through 12th grade can return to building every day in both the in-person and hybrid plans, Superintendent Jamie Wendt wrote last week on the district's Facebook page.
"We are fortunate enough to have the space in our building to accommodate all of the students that are currently enrolled with adequate social distancing capability," she said. "We have made scheduling changes to accommodate social distancing and reducing the number of students transitioning at the same time to reduce congestion in shared spaces."
Wendt encouraged families to take a district survey at https://forms.gle/G2Fvc8oHgp198XPEA to provide more information about how they're feeling moving forward.
"We would love to hear from our students, families, and community members regarding school reopening," Wendt wrote on the school's Facebook page. "Please fill this out as soon as possible so we can do our best to accommodate the concerns of our students and families as we work to finalize our plans."
International Falls public schools
The Falls School Board Monday met in special session Monday to discuss options following last week's announcement by state officials.
To gain input on what families intend to do with their children, Superintendent Kevin Grover and other officials are asking a survey be completed for each student enrolled in the district. As of Monday evening, more than 600 surveys had been filled out.
“Out of roughly 1,000 kids, we're at 619 (surveys),” Grover said. “What 400 families are doing changes a lot of things.”
Surveys need to be completed by Thursday and Grover pleaded with those who have not taken it yet to do so as soon as possible. In addition, school secretaries plan to call families for their input.
The online survey is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CJNGXWR
Grover said he and others understand families may be undecided on what works best for their child as the school year approaches, but he's asking for some direction.
“There are some who are adamant they're doing distance learning,” he said. “Some on the other hand say if we're open, their kids are coming back... We need to plan whose in and whose on the bubble. Those numbers can drive what we decide to do.”
Regardless of what model Falls officials choose, Grover said there will be an educational process started soon about students and staff coming to school who are feeling sick.
“If you have any symptoms (of any illness), you cannot come to school,” he said. “Our best defense to being able to stay in school is keeping any illnesses out, even if its not COVID-19.”
He said they're considering plans to take everyone's temperature upon arrival to school, but knows that may not weed out exposure.
“(Having a) temperature is only one piece of it,” Grover said. “Plenty of people who have had COVID have not had a temperature...We need to educate and we need everyone's help.”
More back-to-school planning is underway this week, with additional guidance coming to families soon. The board will again meet in special session at 5 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
South Koochiching - Rainy River
Officials of the South Koochiching – Rainy River School District, which includes Indus and Northome schools, are considering a hybrid model, but haven't set any decisions in stone.
Superintendent Jeremy Tammi said based on the model provided by the state, the numbers of COVID-19 in the area allow for the entire student population to return to the building.
“We have enough square footage to space everybody out in our buildings,” he said. “Our hybrid model almost looks like in-person learning.”
Still, Tammi said things can change.
Because the two schools cater to students in Koochiching, Beltrami and Itasca counties as well as the Red Lake Indian Reservation, Tammi and others are monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases in each area. Even once a decision is made for the upcoming year, the superintendent said it could change.
“We need to be flexible and try to make the best decisions for kids and families,” he said.
The schools' planning teams are expected to meet this week and bring a recommendation to the school board when it meets Aug. 12.