School is back in session in Koochiching County.
Students returned to area schools Tuesday, some skipping to meet up with friends, others clutching to their parents before finally letting go.
“It’s always an exciting time,” said Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover of the first day of school. “It’s a chance to restart. In my mind, that’s one of the great parts of the educational world... there’s energy in the teachers and kids coming back. To me, that’s exciting.”
The superintendent sat down with The Journal last week to touch base on the new school year and what was in store for the next nine months.
“We will continue to focus on every child and try to meet their needs,” Grover said.
While going back to school can be an exciting time for some, it can be stressful for others. The local Partners in Education group, or PIE, donated many school supplies to Falls Elementary classrooms, creating shorter shopping lists for families and potentially relieving some financial stress.
“They picked a ton of supplies up,” Grover said.
Breanne Anderson, PIE board member, said with the help of donations from area businesses, the organization was able to purchase about $6,000 in supplies for the elementary school.
“We felt it was a way to help families in the district,” Anderson said. “We are hoping to do it again next year and grow to some of high school as well.”
In addition, the county-wide Learning Tree effort also supplied backpacks and supplies with the help of the 200 lists picked up by community members.
“The Learning Tree serves all students preschool through 12th grade that reside and attend school in Koochiching County,” said Stacy Hall, co-organizer. “The application process for the Learning Tree project is specifically designed to serve the low-income families of Koochiching County.”
Hall said she and the other organizers are always amazed by the generosity of the people in the community.
“The reach of The Learning Tree is really based on all the individuals who shopped, donated, stuffed, and helped distribute the school supplies,” she said. “And of course, we couldn’t do any this if it weren’t for the partnership of the International Falls Rotary Club and the Evangelical Covenant Church in co-coordinating The Learning Tree year after year.”
Bremer Bank also donated 20 backpacks filled with school supplies from to the Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services Department.
“It helps a lot,” Grover said of all local efforts taken to help supply students with the tools they need for a successful school year.
South Koochiching — Rainy River District
A new face will join the administrative staff of South Koochiching – Rainy River School District, which includes Indus and Northome.
Superintendent Steve Cairns joins the team from the Bagley School District, where he was superintendent for 10 years and the high school principal for 10 years before that.
“I have been hired to help the school district recover from a large budget deficit (of) $800,000,” Cairns said. “We will need to tighten up and implement a conservative expense budget.”
To make the district’s goals clear, the district will develop the implementation of the new 2018 — 2023 strategic plan, which covers all areas of the school from facility improvements to enrollment.
“Enrollment is up from a low of 285 last year to 312 students across the two K-12 schools in the district,” Cairns said.
The superintendent was also hired to mentor Northome Principal Jeremy Tammi, who will serve as superintendent in waiting for the year. Cairns said he will mentor Tammi mostly in the areas of finance.
“I wish to thank everyone for the warm welcome into the community and school,” Cairns said. “I also wish to send my welcome back to all the students and staff getting ready for school to start. I am excited and looking forward to it also... (This area) is a great place to live and go to school. Small class sizes, a good selection of academic offerings, plenty of athletic sports seasons, excellent staff and teachers. Come on down and check it out.”
Littlefork-Big Falls
“The Littlefork-Big Falls school district is happy to welcome students back for another school year and a fresh start. Superintendent Jamie Wendt would like to tell students, “every year you are told to do your best, I assure you the staff will also do their best to work hard for you as well. We are all in this together.”
Students and families in the district can expect changes in facilities and communication upgrades in 2020, with the students and safety being the district’s top priority.
The district is excited to welcome new staff members and happy to offer new courses in 2020.
Wendt said that her goals for the 2020 school year include continuing to develop curriculum, exploring new course offerings and working on staff development.”
Staff writer Hannah Olson contributed to this report.