The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will offer a total of 17 parcels of land at three public oral bid auctions in October.
The auctions will be held in Virginia, Wadena and St. Paul. Included in the auctions are three unimproved recreational land parcels in St. Louis County, one in Carlton County, and one in Pine County.
At the Oct. 10 auction in Virginia, land sale offerings will include:
- Sale #69154 in St. Louis County, Taconite Trail (40 acres). Minimum bid: $39,000.
- Sale #69155 in St. Louis County, Taconite Trail (80 acres). Minimum bid: $67,000.
- Sale #09133 in Carlton County, Fond du Lac State Forest (19.47 acres). Minimum bid: $19,000.
The Oct. 10 auction will take place at Miner’s Memorial Building, 821 S. Ninth Ave., Virginia. It will be held in conjunction with St. Louis County’s tax forfeit land sale. The DNR will have its own bidder registration at the same time as the county, starting at 9 a.m. The county auction begins at 10 a.m., followed immediately by the DNR’s auction.
At the Oct. 29 auction in St. Paul, land sale offerings will include:
- Sale #58132 in Pine County, General CC Andrews State Forest (2.12 acres). Minimum bid: $16,000.
- Sale #69161 in St. Louis County, Gannon Lake (320 acres). Minimum bid: $139,000.
The Oct. 29 auction will take place at 10 a.m. at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul.
Data sheets with parcel descriptions and maps for these and other parcels available for sale can be found on the DNR’s land sale webpage.
Public auction details, parcel information, and the latest updates will be posted online on the land sale webpage. Questions can be directed to 651-259-5432, 888-646-6367 or min.landsale@state.mn.us.