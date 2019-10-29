Big smiles spread across the faces of first-grade students at Falls Elementary School this week when a familiar face arrived at the school.
Harvey Kennedy continued a long-standing tradition of delivering pumpkins to the group Tuesday for the pumpkin math activity taking place later that afternoon.
"I love watching the kids," Kennedy said as the first group of wide-eyed first graders lined up to select their orange orb.
For more than 20 years, the Borderland native has delivered pumpkins to Falls Elementary for pumpkin math, a much-anticipated activity for the youngsters.
Kennedy received a lot of hugs, high fives and smiles from his young fans as they collected their pumpkins before retreating indoors.
“I've got the greatest pumpkin of all,” one student announced as he cradled his pumpkin.
Pumpkin math allows family members or friends to join the children in carving a pumpkin and counting its seeds, while also taking its measurements and weight, and learning more about numbers.
Harvey winked at The Journal's camera as the last class walked away.
"I'll be back next year," he said with a smile. "I'm real close to 80 (years old) and if I'm around, I'll be here."