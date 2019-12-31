Area pets and their human companions can now benefit from more than 500 pounds of pet food, treats, toys and bedding, donated by the Borderland community.
For the 10th year in a row, The Journal joined forces with Borderland Humane Society to set up the annual pet tree at The Journal to benefit local pets and their owners, where the items were dropped off. Of the more than 500 pounds donated by the community, 325 pounds was what was collected at The Journal.
The items, picked up Tuesday, were brought to the Falls Hunger Coalition food shelf for distribution to pet owners who have difficulty providing for their animal companions.
Last year, community members donated 663 pounds of food and supplies and in 2017 donated 950 pounds.