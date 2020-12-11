In an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety will again create and provide “Care on the Go” packages with basic necessities including toiletries and clothing items.
These packages will be handed out by the State Patrol, staff from other DPS divisions, and local law enforcement agencies (who wish to participate) when they encounter someone who is homeless throughout the year, but especially during the winter season.
Along with DPS employees, the agency is asking the public to help by donating the following items to fill the packages:
- White t-shirts (size large, or extra large)
- White or black tube socks
- Personal/travel size body wash, deodorant, and shampoo
- Personal/travel size toothbrush and toothpaste
- Personal/travel size wet wipes
- Packs of 8 oz. (small) bottled water
- Granola or protein bars
- Ziploc baggies (gallon size)
Due to COVID-19 concerns, DPS is asking that items be shipped to:
Care on the Go
Town Square Security
445 Minnesota Street
St. Paul, MN 55101
In the first year of the effort, DPS staff assembled more than 600 kits from the items donated by staff and the public last year. The goal this year is to create 1,000 packs by Dec. 28. The packages will be distributed by law enforcement agencies across the state.
“There are many among us who are in need not only of basic items but of a caring hand. These Care on the Go packages in a sense may provide a person experiencing homelessness with both. We are hopeful these packs can provide a person in need with some basic items that we all sometimes take for granted,” said DPS Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges.
About the Minnesota Department Public Safety
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) comprises 10 divisions where 2,200 employees operate programs in the areas of law enforcement, crime victim assistance, traffic safety, alcohol and gambling, emergency communications, fire safety, pipeline safety, driver licensing, vehicle registration and emergency management. DPS activity is anchored by three core principles: education, enforcement and prevention.