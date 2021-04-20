The drought in Borderland and the surrounding areas has been curbed by recent precipitation, including a little of the white stuff now and then.
The National Weather Service reports that areas in Koochiching County in the past couple weeks received from two to three inches of rain, with some places receiving up to four inches.
That easily doubles the amount of precipitation the county had in the entire month of March, when 0.36 inches fell, said Steve Gohde, National Weather Service hydrologist and observing program leader.
He said recent rain has greatly reduced the amount of drought in most cases.
“Our drought severity has reduced for northeastern Minnesota because we have had large areas of persistent precipitation,” he said. “According to the data, only a sliver in northwest Koochiching County remains in drought, and all of Cook County remains in drought as well.”
Gohde said the area has been in an ongoing drought that started revealing itself last spring.
“The area became unusually dry in February of 2020 and by last summer we were officially in drought,” he said.
The drought was compounded by this year’s relatively mild winter, leaving a low snowpack, followed by warm temperatures, high winds and little rain.
Swinging the pendulum from drought toward normal takes a number of conditions, he said.
“First off, it depends on how long the drought has been happening, along with what other impacts the drought has brought on, like reservoirs not filling due to low water supply,” he said. “Winter is an entirely different animal. With the mild winter we didn’t have enough snowpack, so the normal high runoff we’d get in the spring didn’t happen.”
Fire danger
Along with the rain, came a reduction in fire danger in northern Minnesota.
With the drought conditions, Koochiching County saw an increased risk of fire hazards, with the county being considered “high risk” since the end of March.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fire danger map Monday showed nearly all of Koochiching County now considered at low risk of fire, with the only exception being the northwest corner of the county.
Water levels
The increase in rainfall has also had an effect on the area’s lakes and rivers.
The stones that earlier jutted up from the bottom of Littlefork River are now underwater, and the Rat Root River along Highway 53 has also come up along its banks.
Rainy Lake’s level, shown in the H2O Power graph shows a recent rise in water levels, with a sharp increase at the beginning of April, after a slow decline starting in the beginning of the year due to the dry weather.
Looking ahead
According to Gohde, the recent wet weather is looking to continue into next week.
“It looks like wet and cool will be on the menu heading into next week,” he said. “There are increased chances of rain starting Monday.”
While the rainfall has been good news for the area, Gohde stressed it’s continuous rainfall that is needed to bring the county truly out of drought.
“Just because we’ve gotten this rain here doesn’t mean we’ve washed away the drought completely,” he said. “It can teeter-totter back and forth. We need a normal precipitation regime otherwise we could easily slide back into drought.”