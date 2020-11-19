Due to the latest announcement from Gov. Tim Walz, the Koochiching Museum's gallery spaces will be closed starting Friday.
The new exhibit, "Early Medicine in Koochiching" has been cancelled for now, or put on "pause" until at least Dec. 18
"We are so disheartened by this news, but understand the strain and stress this pandemic has placed on our fellow Minnesotans," said a news release from the museum. "Our exhibit galleries will re-open as soon as we are able, and we will alert our members to a new, special exhibit night just for all of you, when we can."
The Museums Store will be open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is also available to shop online at http://www.koochichingmuseums.org/shop