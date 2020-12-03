With a $641 million surplus projected for the current budget cycle, and a deficit of $1.273 billion projected for the 2022-2023 biennium beginning July 1, Rep. Rob Ecklund said it’s time to provide urgent economic aid to workers and small businesses.
He called Minnesota Management and Budget announced the November economic forecast Tuesday "improved budget news."
“Workers, families, and small business owners continue to experience an economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To make sure folks can make it through these tough times, we need to pass a relief package, and we need to do it soon,” said Ecklund, DFL – International Falls. “(The) forecast shows long term, there’s a great deal of work ahead of us, but right now, we’re in a good spot to deliver the relief Minnesotans all across the state are counting on. I’m hopeful we can reach a compromise on this critical aid in the very near future.”
House DFL lawmakers continue to work with Gov. Tim Walz and Republicans to reach agreement on a COVID-19 relief package while Minnesota awaits more aid from the federal government. On Nov. 24, House DFLers and Walz announced a new plan to help Minnesotans whose livelihoods and family businesses are most likely to be harmed by the pandemic.
The plan includes direct aid to small businesses, an eviction moratorium, a 13-week unemployment extension, and emergency $500 payments to struggling families.
It also helps Minnesotans put food on the table with grants to restaurants to provide food for healthcare workers, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities.