Today, Governor Tim Walz today issued Executive Order 20-38, which expands allowable outdoor recreational activities available during the current COVID-19 peacetime emergency.
The changes will allow Minnesotans to engage in a range of activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines. These guidelines include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and staying close to home.
State Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL – International Falls) issued the following statement:
“With summer approaching, this will be welcome news to Minnesotans. Many of us live in this great state because of the abundant opportunities to get outside in each of our four seasons.
"Governor Walz has had to make some extremely difficult decisions to protect our health and safety, and I’m grateful that he’s found some ways to allow Minnesotans to enjoy summer activities while responsibly practicing social distancing. This decision will also offer a hand-up to many businesses and their employees who have been facing an uncertain future.
“Through continued efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I hope we can move past this public health crisis soon and Minnesotans can take full advantage of our numerous outdoor activities.”