State Rep. Rob Ecklund was recently recognized by the Minnesota Tourism Growth Coalition’s Legislative Excellence Award in recognition for his consistent support of Minnesota’s tourism and hospitality industries.
“Tourism, hospitality, and recreation opportunities don’t just provide ways for all of us to enjoy living in and traveling around our state, but are significant drivers of economic opportunity, including a wide variety of good jobs,” Ecklund, DFL – International Falls, said. “Our region of the state is special with opportunities for fishing, camping, hunting, boating, cycling, ATV rides and so many more. I’m honored to receive this award and am committed to further partnership with the wonderful people in this industry to ensure they can prosper long into the future.”
In issuing the award, the coalition noted Ecklund’s strong commitment to protecting summer tourism opportunities by successfully opposing efforts to change Minnesota law to allow school start days prior to Labor Day, a news release from the coalition said. Minnesota’s tourism and hospitality industries depend on post-Labor Day start dates both for families to participate in summer activities, as well as youth summer employment positions.
Since 2013, the Minnesota Tourism Growth Coalition has advocated on behalf of the state’s tourism and hospitality industries, and is committed to ensuring lawmakers understand and value the tourism industry and will support measures to protect and strengthen it.