Minnesota Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, Jan. 5 took the oath of office to begin his fourth term in the Minnesota House.
During the 2021-22 session, Ecklund will serve on four committees - chairing one of those committees - in the Minnesota House, positioning him to deliver for northern Minnesotans, he said.
“These continue to be difficult times for many people throughout our state, and I’ll remain committed to helping businesses, workers, and families overcome the COVID-19 crisis,” Ecklund said. “We’ve proven before that when we pull together, we can do some great work for Minnesotans, no matter the challenges before us. I hope folks in the region will continue to contact me throughout the session.”
Ecklund will take the helm as chair of the new Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance & Policy Committee. Additionally, he will serve on the Ways and Means, Agriculture Finance & Policy, and Environment and Natural Resources Finance & Policy committees.
First elected to the House in 2015 following a special election, Ecklund previously served as a Koochiching County commissioner. He worked at the Boise paper mill in International Falls for more than a quarter-century and is a past president of the United Steelworkers Local 159. He and his wife Joan live in International Falls.
Ecklund encourages constituents to contact him with their input, feedback or if they need assistance with any state issue. His email address is rep.rob.ecklund@house.mn and phone number is 651-296-2190. Constituents can subscribe to periodic email updates on his website and are invited to like his State Capitol Facebook page at facebook.com/RepRobEcklund.
Emergency powers
Just one week earlier, the executive committee of Minnesota DFL Senate District 3 issued a statement of support for Ecklund to continue to resist an organized campaign by Republican legislators to enlist House Democrats into their effort to end Governor Tim Walz’s emergency powers.
“This concerted campaign by the GOP to have Rep. Ecklund and other Democrats join the ranks of those trying to end the governor’s peacetime emergency powers is nothing shy of another obstructionist ploy against our governor,” said the Senate District’s Dec. 31 statement.
“We need to feel safe in the environments in which we live, and our governor is doing his best to assure we do,” said Leah Rogne of Gheen, Senate District 3 chair. “Governor Walz and Rep. Ecklund are honorable public servants who, over the past nine months, have cared about their neighbors living to see another birthday and have made rational decisions after thoughtfully listening to public health experts.”
The Senate District said it asked for the GOP legislators heading the campaign to let Minnesota residents know: what is their plan to address the already stressed healthcare system when droves of newly infected people seek medical treatment; what is their plan to protect already short-staffed front line workers; what is their plan to protect those in the service industry who are frightened to work around people who completely disregard their health and safety?
“We are all in the dark about the salient details of any GOP plans to deal with the pandemic,” Rogne said. “If they have a plan, why haven’t we heard it? This whole thing is more about GOP efforts to undermine the credibility of the Governor than it is an honest effort to protect Minnesotans.
“State legislators who are being targeted by the campaign to end the governor’s emergency powers should stand firm as we together navigate through these difficult and unprecedented times.”
DFL Senate District 3 includes Rep. Ecklund’s House District 3A, including Koochiching, Lake, and Cook counties and a large part of St. Louis County.