Journal Staff Report
Minnesota Rep. Rob Ecklund Monday was named the chair the new House Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance & Policy Committee by House Speaker Melissa Hortman.
“I’m excited to take on this new role to help working people, small business owners, and those who’ve served our nation have the opportunity to succeed,” Ecklund, DFL – International Falls, said in a statement. “With Minnesotans facing a variety of challenges, our committee will do everything we can to help people get through these tough times. I thank Speaker Hortman for the opportunity.”
Sen. Tom Bakk, Cook, announced last week that he will lead for the first time the Senate Capital Investment Committee in the upcoming legislative session.
“I have always been an advocate for using public dollars on public projects that will enhance and help our state,” Bakk said. “The COVID pandemic has been hard everywhere, and the Capital Investment Committee will play an important role to stimulate the economy and help us on the road to recovery.”
Ecklund, a retired member of the United Steelworkers and United States Marine Corps veteran, currently chairs the House Veterans and Military Affairs Finance & Policy Committee. With the expanded committee jurisdiction, Ecklund said he will focus on protecting workers, creating new good-paying job opportunities, building a climate for businesses to grow, and removing barriers for military veterans.
Bakk has previously chaired the Senate Rules Committee, Taxes Committee, and the Environment, Economic Development and Agriculture Committee.
Tasked with borrowing for public infrastructure, the role of the Capital Investment Committee is to make decisions on the funding of public building and infrastructure projects across Minnesota.
Projects funded by the committee include roads and bridges, wastewater infrastructure, colleges and universities, correctional facilities, state parks and trails, clean water and wildlife habitats, flood control provisions, and more.
Full membership of House committees will be announced in December. The 2021 legislative session convenes Jan. 5.